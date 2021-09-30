Heading into Week 5, Class 4A football title chase remains up in the air

It’s also a change from years past when the Big Four of Sheridan, Natrona County, Cheyenne East and Gillette were mainstays in the the Class 4A playoff semifinals. From 2010-15 those four teams comprised the semifinal brackets.

There were some outliers — Rock Springs in 2016, Kelly Walsh in 2017 and Cheyenne Central in 2019 — but the biggest shift came in 2017 when Thunder Basin High School opened in Gillette. Since then the Bolts qualified for the playoffs in 2017, advanced to the semifinals in 2018 and have played in the state championship game each of the past two seasons.

Despite having to replace 20 of 22 starters, Thunder Basin is once again on the short list of championship contenders. Obviously, the same could be said for a number of teams.

“We knew at the beginning of the season there was going to be more parity in 4A,” Thunder Basin head coach Trent Pikula said. “I think it helps us in that we have the experience of playoff pressure.

“Right now I really think it’s going to come down to what team is the healthiest at the end of the year.”

Harshman echoed that sentiment.