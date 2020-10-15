High school coaches discuss what it takes to build a football program

Cundall is a firm believer in finding positives, whether in practice, in the weight room or in games, in order to give his players something to build on. He also believes the biggest positive is yet to come for the Wranglers.

“I think having a key victory is important,” he said. “Winning a game that you shouldn’t win or that people don’t expect you to win … I think that’s huge in putting a program together. Because if you’re in a school where the culture does not revolve around football there needs to be something that gets people excited about the program.”

The Slow Process

Will Gray took over at Pine Bluffs in 2011. His first two teams won a combined eight games before going winless in both 2013 and ‘14.

“It takes time to build a program,” he said. “You have to have a junior high program that values blocking and tackling instead of X’s and O’s. And you have to be honest with kids, because if they’re struggling you have to be willing to tell them. At the same time, you can’t just beat them down.”

Gray and his staff walked that fine line for years. And as numbers dwindled — the Hornets finished one season with 14 players — Gray did what he needed to get more players.