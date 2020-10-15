High school coaches discuss what it takes to build a football program

Trailing Sheridan 20-0 early in the second quarter last Friday, Kelly Walsh faced a 4th-and-13 from its own 27-yard line. Everyone in the stands at Harry Geldien Stadium figured the Trojans would simply punt the ball back to the Broncs. But Sheridan had already returned two previous punts deep into Kelly Walsh territory, scoring touchdowns on both possessions.
So Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky called in a play from the sidelines. Senior quarterback Trenton Walker lined up in the shotgun, took the snap from center and threw a pass downfield. The ball fell incomplete and, even though there was contact between the receiver and the defender, no penalty flag was thrown. Once again, the Broncs took over deep in Trojans territory.
“I just felt like if we didn’t do something and get a spark the game was over already,” Makelky said of the fourth-down call. “I want the guys to see, ‘Hey guys, I believe in you.’ But I don’t know if our guys take that the way we intend it.”
The defending state champ Broncs eventually won the game 41-7. Despite the final score it was a game Makelky believed his team could have won.
“Sheridan is still very good and they’re still very well-coached,” he said, “but for us to perform like that when you’ve got an opportunity like we had … that’s not who we are, that’s who we used to be.”
Now in his second year as the Kelly Walsh head coach after spending the previous seven years at Big Piney, Makelky knew there would be challenges in taking over a program that has posted just two winning seasons in the past 13 years.
“We’re still trying to change the culture and the identity of the program,” he admitted.
His situation at Kelly Walsh isn’t out of the ordinary in the vast landscape of Wyoming high school football. Of the 63 programs fielding varsity teams this year, 42 have hired new head coaches in the past five years.
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding job openings, when a new head coach is hired, whether it’s someone who was already on staff or someone from outside the program, the task of building, or maintaining, a successful program comes with challenges. And just like how not every coaching job is the same, neither are the inherent challenges.
So what does it take to build a successful program?
Quite simply, there is no one blanket answer. Here’s a look at how some head coaches have tackled the question.
The Old Guard
Steve Harshman has been a fixture on the Natrona County sidelines since 1991. During his tenure as the Mustangs’ head coach, Harshman has compiled a 211-89 record and coached seven state championship teams.
Given his accomplishments, it’s easy to forget he lost his first 15 games with the Mustangs.
“It takes time to build things up,” Harshman admitted. “The first thing Coach (Scott) Schutte and I did was we started a weight room. That was a big part of what we did and it allowed us to get an advantage on teams.”
What began with a weight room eventually expanded to other areas of the program –- new equipment, the first turf field in Wyoming, a new press box and a state-of-the-art scoreboard. Harshman and his assistants, some of whom have been with the program for almost as long as he has, also wanted to make sure they weren’t getting just football players.
“We really emphasized that our kids be three-sport athletes, even four if they played baseball,” Harshman said. “We wanted our kids to compete, compete, compete. Our best football players over the years have been three-sport athletes.”
Equipment, facilities, assistant coaches and athletes all have played integral roles in the Mustangs’ success over the years. For Harshman, though, one aspect of Natrona County football that can’t be overlooked is the contributions of everyone else involved with the program, from the school administration to the parents and the fans.
“It’s all about the people,” he said. “It takes teamwork to make the dream work.”
The Former Coach
Don Julian retired from coaching after leading Sheridan to the 2017 Class 4A state championship. Now the activities director at Sheridan, Julian won five state titles during his nine-year stint as the Broncs head coach to go along with four 3A titles he won at Riverton from 1993-2001.
“Building great programs is a real challenging thing,” Julian stated. “And that’s across the board, from coaching to business and everything else.”
Julian experienced success early at both Riverton and Sheridan, winning a state title in his second year at Riverton and in his third year in Sheridan.
He credits his coaching staffs for allowing that to happen.
“My first year (at Sheridan) we had to plan everything because we had to make sure we were on the same page with everything we did,” he said. “When you get through those first couple of years you’re spending so much less time on practice operations. And pretty soon the kids are hearing the same thing from position to position and from coach to coach because everybody is on the same page.”
When he stepped aside after the 2017 season, Julian had no reservations about entrusting the program to current head coach Jeff Mowry, who had played for him in Riverton and been on the Sheridan staff for years.
“When you have that opportunity to keep that unity and continuity and those same faces among your coaching staff it can really benefit your ability to not take steps backwards when there is a coaching change,” Julian said. “That continuity gave Jeff a chance to do some things in a different way and still keep the great things that we were already doing.”
The Broncs haven’t missed a beat under Mowry, playing in the state title game in 2018 and winning it all last year.
The Youngster
Clay Cundall was a two-time Star-Tribune Super 25 selection at Greybull (2009-10) before going on to play football at Chadron State College. His first coaching job out of college was as an assistant at Pinedale. After Mitch Espeland stepped down as head coach after the 2018 season, Cundall took over a program that has had just two winning seasons this decade.
“I knew it would be a building process,” Cundall said. “I knew what I was getting into and I really looked forward to the challenge. I had been around for years as an assistant and I really enjoyed the kids we had in the program and I wanted to be more involved with them.”
He Wranglers finished 2-6 last year and are 1-5 heading into Friday’s game against Lovell. Still, Cundall believes the program is on the right track.
“We have improved greatly even though it might not show it in the results,” he said. “We’re able to be a lot more competitive in our games. It’s tough, because it might not look like there’s improvement from the outside looking in, but the coaching staff has to believe in it. And we all believe in the process and what we’re doing, but it takes time.”
Cundall is a firm believer in finding positives, whether in practice, in the weight room or in games, in order to give his players something to build on. He also believes the biggest positive is yet to come for the Wranglers.
“I think having a key victory is important,” he said. “Winning a game that you shouldn’t win or that people don’t expect you to win … I think that’s huge in putting a program together. Because if you’re in a school where the culture does not revolve around football there needs to be something that gets people excited about the program.”
The Slow Process
Will Gray took over at Pine Bluffs in 2011. His first two teams won a combined eight games before going winless in both 2013 and ‘14.
“It takes time to build a program,” he said. “You have to have a junior high program that values blocking and tackling instead of X’s and O’s. And you have to be honest with kids, because if they’re struggling you have to be willing to tell them. At the same time, you can’t just beat them down.”
Gray and his staff walked that fine line for years. And as numbers dwindled — the Hornets finished one season with 14 players — Gray did what he needed to get more players.
“Anyone in our school is welcome to come out and play,” he admitted. “We certainly understand that we have kids who are out here to win, but we also have kids that are here because they don’t want to go home or because their friends are on the team. And if we can get those kids to keep showing up then they’re going to learn that love for the game.”
The can also be state champions. A lot of the same kids who didn’t win a varsity game as freshmen or sophomores helped Pine Bluffs win back-to-back state titles in 2016-17.
“Those seniors knew what it was like to come to practice and not have any fun,” Gray said. “But if you can get those kids to continually buy in then that investment piece is so valuable.”
The Blue-Collar Coach
Mark Lenhardt spent eight years at Torrington before heading across the state to take the head coaching job at Rock Springs last year. At both stops he came in with the same mindset.
“In everything you do, just focus on the task at hand and don’t worry about what the future holds,” he said. “We take things one day at a time and let the chips fall where they may.
“And it really isn’t about the winning and losing right away, it’s more about, ‘Can I play through the adversity?’ Because there is going to be some adversity.”
Torrington won just five games in his first three years (2011-13). In the five years after that, though, the Trailblazers went 41-10 and played in the Class 3A state championship game in back-to-back years (2017-18).
Obviously, it was a long process that paid dividends.
“You come in and you set your expectations very, very high and I think that’s important,” Lenhardt said. “Ultimately, you have to find the guys who want to be on the bus and want to do their best, and that goes for the coaches and the players. If you set the bar high and don’t deviate from that I think you’ll find that most people will meet the bar.”
Going from one blue-collar town to another, Lenhardt’s coaching philosophy hasn’t changed. Rock Springs has qualified for the playoffs both years he’s been there, but he expects the Tigers to compete for championships.
“The best jobs don’t usually come open,” he admitted. “So you’ve got to turn it into a good job. And it all starts by having high expectations for your players, your coaches and even the parents because you want to make it important for everybody.
“I’ve always said you can be hard on players and you can have high expectations if they trust that you know what you’re talking about.”
The Former Razorback
David Joyce had coached in Colorado and Arkansas when he took the Jackson head coaching job prior to the 2017 season. The Broncs went 0-9 his first year.
But Joyce wasn’t about to deviate from the blueprint he had put together over the years.
“The No. 1 thing you do that most coaches don’t realize is that you don’t recruit,” he said. “In fact, it’s always good to reduce your numbers when you take over. I’ve always had lower numbers because of the standard that we set. When you don’t recruit kids and you run a pretty hard practice, the kids that are there want to be there. You don’t have to worry about buy-in.”
The process works. Jackson is 21-8 the past two-plus years and sits atop the Class 3A West Conference heading into Friday’s game at Powell.
The Final Word
Clearly, there’s no one way to build a football program. But the role coaches have in building those programs and developing its players carries a lot of weight.
“I really believe that coaches have one of the greatest opportunities to impact the people that they touch more than maybe any other profession,” Julian said. “Any opportunity I get to mention the impact that coaches have on our youth and our society and future generations, I think it’s hard to describe just how big that responsibility is.
“And that comes with building a great program. It takes a lot of work and there’s a lot of hardship, but at the end of the day it’s quite a purpose.”
