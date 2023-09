East Conference

Big Horn Rams

LAST YEAR: 10-1; defeated Mountain View 28-26 in quarterfinals; defeated Lyman 7-0 in semifinals; defeated Lovell 8-7 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Kirk McLaughlin (6th year; 40-11)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2022

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Drew Heermann (6-0, 180, sr); WR/DB Kirby Butler (6-0, 160, jr); OL/DL Will Taylor (5-11, 270, jr); WR/DB Caleb Gibson (5-11, 140, sr); OL/LB Kiefer Dunham (6-1, 195, sr); OL/DL Jacob Brown (5-10, 170, sr); WR/DB Gavin Stafford (5-11, 140, sr); OL/DL Roanin Irby (5-9, 170, sr).

OUTLOOK: After two early playoff exits, the Rams are back on top and start the season on the short list of state title contenders.

Burns Broncs

LAST YEAR: 4-5; lost to Lyman 23-20 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Travis Romsa (2nd year; 4-5)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2008

KEY RETURNERS: Mason Terry (jr); De'Drick Nichols (sr); Mason Medley (jr); Tagr Holmes (sr).

OUTLOOK: With so many new faces, and a lack of varsity experience, the Broncs are building for the future.

Glenrock Herders

LAST YEAR: 1-7; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Zane Perez (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2009

KEY RETURNERS: Casey Sarvey; JD Holman; Adam Johnson; Charlie Schowengerdt.

OUTLOOK: Perez is the fourth coach in four years tasked with turning around the Herders, who haven't had a winning season since 2018.

Newcastle Dogies

LAST YEAR: 4-5; lost to Lovell 47-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Matt Conzelman (15th year; 56-79)

STATE TITLES/LAST: None.

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Skyler Cummings (6-0, 150, sr); WR/DB Colton Vanderpool Mobley (5-9, 165, sr); RB/LB Thomas Prell (5-10, 140, sr); OL/DL Zachary Orsborn (6-0, 220, sr); RB/LB Connor Stolhammer (5-10, 155, jr).

OUTLOOK: If the seniors can lead the way, the Dogies could be in contention for a playoff spot.

Tongue River Eagles

LAST YEAR: 8-2; lost to Cokeville 17-0 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Steve Hanson (7th year; 22-29)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/1974

KEY RETURNERS: TE/LB Colter Hanft (6-3, 210, sr); WR/FS Caleb Kilbride (6-3, 170, sr); RB/LB Alex Barker (5-7, 160, sr); OL/DL Cole Kukuchka (6-1, 185, sr); OL/LB Nixon Rider (6-4, 220, sr); OL/DL Riley Bass (6-0, 260, sr); OL/DL Noah Maneval (6-0, 170, sr); QB/WR/DB Connor Cummins (6-0, 170, sr)

OUTLOOK: The Eagles are deep and talented and ready to make a deep playoff run.

Torrington Trailblazers

LAST YEAR: 3-6; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Russell Steinmetz (5th year; 20-19)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1990

KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Ty Bennick (6-2, 240, sr); QB/LB Bryce Hager (6-1, 190, sr); OL/LB Brayden Frazier (6-0, 215, sr); OL/DL Trey Parriott (6-0, 250, sr); WR/DB Greysen Shields (6-0, 165, sr); QB/DB Mac Hibben (6-0, 155, jr).

OUTLOOK: The 'Blazers have the pieces in place to get back to the postseason after missing out last year.

Upton-Sundance Patriots

LAST YEAR: 2-5; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Andy Garland (12th year; 75-32)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2015

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: After missing the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Patriots could be ready to start a new postseason streak.

Wheatland Bulldogs

LAST YEAR: 2-7; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Tony Borton (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2015

KEY RETURNERS: QB Brock Peasley (6-2, 190, sr); RB/LB Cole Goertz (6-0, 190, sr); TE/DE Jake Hyche (6-4, 205, jr); OL/DL Wyatt Kafka (6-2, 215, sr); WR/LB Tagg Mickelsen (6-0, 170, sr); WR/DB Bryce Stenson (5-10, 165, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs have a solid senior class and a group of skilled offensive players that could be tough to stop as the season progresses.

West Conference

Cokeville Panthers

LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Tongue River 17-0 in quarterfinals; lost to Lovell 28-7 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Martin Linford (2nd year; 7-3)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 22/2014

KEY RETURNERS: Justin Moyes (jr); Micah Petersen (sr); Jack Dayton (sr); Kayson Walker (jr); Jethro Awtrey (sr); Kalob Haderlie (jr); Ryder Pope (jr).

OUTLOOK: The last time the Panthers missed the playoffs was in 1992. Don't expect that streak to end this season.

Kemmerer Rangers

LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Bart Jernigan (7th year; 8-41)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2007

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The Rangers have shown signs of improvement in recent years, but haven't won a playoff game since 2009 and last qualified for the postseason in 2018.

Lovell Bulldogs

LAST YEAR: 10-1; defeated Newcastle 47-14 in quarterfinals; defeated Cokeville 28-7 in semifinals; lost to Big Horn 8-7 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Nicc Crosby (5th year; 31-10)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2011

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Davin Crosby (jr); RB/DB Jared Mangus (sr); QB/DB Blake Wilson (sr); WR/DB Adnan Khan (sr); OL/DL James Love (sr); OL/DL Kalell Gruell (so).

OUTLOOK: After back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the state title game, the Bulldogs are hoping for a third trip to Laramie to finally get the job done.

Lyman Eagles

LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Burns 23-20 in quarterfinals; lost to Big Horn 7-0 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Dale Anderson (12th year; 71-43)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2021

EXPECTED TO RETURN: Carter Bradshaw (sr); Morgan Hatch (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Eagles should once again be poised to make a deep playoff run.

Mountain View Buffalos

LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Big Horn 28-26 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Brent Walk (12th year; 78-32)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2019

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Carson Eardley (6-0, 180, sr); RB/DB Jayce Schultz (5-11, 185, sr); WR/LB Jackson Sawyer (5-10, 165, so); OL/DL Tyler Mair (6-0, 200, sr); WR/DB Isaac Linford (6-1 155, jr); WR/DB Paxton Walker (6-0, 160, sr); WR/DB Brockton Walker (5-10, 165, jr); WR/LB Gus Roden (5-11, 170, sr); OL/DL Fletcher Black (6-4, 265, sr); OL/DL Landon Solaas (6-0, 180, jr); OL/DL Konnor Staley (5-9, 210, sr); O/DL Coby Jones (5-11, 295, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Buffalos are back in a big way, with all-state skill players and an offensive line ready to lead the way to War Memorial after a three-year absence.

Pinedale Wranglers

LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: David Thrash (2nd year; 0-8)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1975

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Dustin Larsen (sr); TB/LB Jake Hammer (sr); QB/DB Bodie Jensen (sr); OL/DL Cordelle Lane (sr); OL/DL Doug Dexter (sr); RB/DB Brodie Richey (jr); RB/LB Cale Dauwen (so).

OUTLOOK: The Wranglers have lost 22 consecutive games, but have the talent to end that streak this season if some young players can fill some gaps.

Thermopolis Bobcats

LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Boone Bowker (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2010

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Del Dukes (jr); RB/LB Zane Stam (jr); WR/DB Ethan Yarrington (jr); RB/LB Jessen Basse (sr); RB/WR/LB Ryan Arends (jr); RB/:B Chris Arends (jr); OL/DL Reese Mason (sr); OL/DL Jarek Jeffs (sr); OL/LB Logan Dafoe (jr); OL/DL Brody Sorensen (jr).

OUTLOOK: The Bobcats are counting on its seniors and a solid junior class to lay the foundation for the future of the program.