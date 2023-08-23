Expect some first-game jitters when Natrona County hosts Laramie on Friday night to open the 2023 high school football season.

Not only is it the first game, but it’s also the Mustangs’ Senior Night and as many as 18 players will be starting their first varsity game.

The Mustangs (8-3 last season) have to replace their entire offensive and defensive starting lines and all but one small-skill player from a team that advanced to the state semifinals before their season ended with a loss at Cheyenne East. They also lost two-year starting quarterback Wyatt Powell, their top two running backs and four leading receivers.

Veteran head coach Steve Harshman acknowledges those losses, but prefers to focus on the players who will suit up against the Plainsmen.

“We lost a good senior class,” he admitted, “but we’re reworking and replacing.

“I like how hard our guys are working. I like our participation and I like our spirit. And I think we’re kind of a scrappy bunch. We’re a group that’s going to fight really hard and play hard for each other.”

Seniors Beau Russell and Trig Berens are both expected to play behind center. No matter which one starts the other will definitely play, according to Harshman. NC has had success with the two-quarterback system in the past – the Mustangs won state titles in 2014 and 2018 using two quarterbacks – and Harshman believes Russell and Berens have that kind of potential.

“Those two have been competing for that spot and the way they’ve been competing has made both of them better every day,” he said. “Beau Russell and Trig Berens has been one of the awesome stories the first two weeks. The whole team has rallied behind them.”

To illustrate that point, Harshman noted that the two, along with fellow seniors Noah Sides and William Cantrell were voted as team captains.

“It means a lot,” Berens said of being named one of the captains. “I’ve witnessed all the other captains through here and how they lead the team and the work they put in. I’m just trying to continue their legacy and take the team as far as we can go.”

Cantrell should get the start in the backfield while junior Rogan Potter gives either Russell or Berens a reliable target downfield.

The defense might be breaking in some new faces on the line, but Sides leads a solid linebacker group that includes fellow senior Tim Edmondson and junior Tucker Sides. Russell and Berens are expected to anchor the secondary.

“It’s going to be fun,” Berens said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces on offense and defense so there will be a lot of fresh blood out there. We know the first game might be a bit sloppy, but hopefully we can make corrections along the way.”

The Plainsmen (2-7) return five starters on each side of the ball, but have just two players – seniors Porter Trabing and Kyler Roberts – who scored touchdowns last season.

Natrona County has won 18 consecutive games in the series.

Heading into the game, though, Harshman is more concerned with how his team progresses.

“When the fourth quarter ends I hope we’re a lot better than we were on the opening kickoff,” he said. “So much improvement happens in that first game. So we’ve got to make a lot of progress and continue to get better.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity Mustangs Tracker FRIDAY: Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m. LAST YEAR: Plainsmen (2-8); Mustangs (8-3). HOLES TO FILL: NC returns just one offensive starter and three on defense. HE SAID IT: "We lost a good senior class, but we're reworking and replacing." -- NC head coach Steve Harshman. 0 Comments Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jack Nowlin Sports editor Follow Jack Nowlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false