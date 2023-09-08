Casper’s cross-town rivals have been facing off against one another for more than half a century.

With this year’s Oil Bowl set for Friday, here’s a review of past clashes between the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high school football teams.

2022NATRONA COUNTY 26, KELLY WALSH 6: Mason Weickum rushed for 169 yards, including touchdown runs of 74 and 38 yards, and the Mustangs overcame a slow start to defeat the Trojans and extend their Oil Bowl winning streak to six games.

NC quarterback Wyatt Powell also rushed for a score and threw a TD pass to Evan Lango.

2021

NATRONA COUNTY 42, KELLY WALSH 7: Junior Wyatt Powell blocked a Kelly Walsh field-goal attempt on the opening possession and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to jump-start the Mustangs’ fifth consecutive victory in the series.

NC led 14-0 at the half before pushing the lead to 42-0 in the second half, with junior Breckin McClintock and sophomore Preston Hytrek catching touchdown passes from senior QB Tyler Hill.

2020

NATRONA COUNTY 35, KELLY WALSH 14: Braxton Bundy ran for 234 yards and three TDs and Harrison Taubert added 155 yards and two scores to lead the Mustangs to their fourth consecutive Oil Bowl victory.

KW scored on the first play of the game when QB Trenton Walker connected with Dom Jahr on a 77-yard TD pass.

2019

NATRONA COUNTY 27, KELLY WALSH 0: Junior quarterback Harrison Taubert scored two touchdowns, Dante Wallace added another and Ben Hoppens kicked two field goals for the Mustangs, whose defense shut down the Trojans. It was NC’s 12th shutout in the series.

2018

NATRONA COUNTY 42, KELLY WALSH 12: Junior Dante Wallace rushed for three touchdowns and the Mustang defense kept the Trojans out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. NC out-gained KW 412 yards to 44 in the first half. KW’s Kevin Anderson returned a fumble 86 yards for a score in the first quarter, but the Trojans missed the tying extra point and NC then scored the next 35 points.

2017

NATRONA COUNTY 31, KELLY WALSH 0: The Mustangs held the Trojans to 195 total yards and recaptured the Oil Bowl trophy with their second shutout in four years in the annual series. Senior quarterback Jesse Harshman threw two touchdown passes for NC while the defense sacked KW quarterback Caige McComb four times and limited him to 36 yards passing.

2016

KELLY WALSH 19, NATRONA COUNTY 14: Caige McComb threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sam Marsh midway through the fourth quarter to give the Trojans their first Oil Bowl win in three years. McComb finished with three TD passes while Brett Brenton had two rushing scores for the Mustangs, who led 14-6 at the half. NC was driving on its final possession, but came up 2 yards short of a first down and turned the ball over to KW, which ran out the clock.

2015NATRONA COUNTY 20, KELLY WALSH 14: The Trojans led 14-7 at the half, but Cody Wilkinson kicked two field goals and Matt Bernadis scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter for the Mustangs. Jacob Kostal had two touchdown passes for KW in relief of injured starter Lamont Frisby.

2014NATRONA COUNTY 49, KELLY WALSH 0: The 50th anniversary of the rivalry game was all Natrona County. After a scoreless first quarter the Mustangs outscored the Trojans 21-0 in the second quarter and never looked back. Senior Stevann Brown rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 56-yard scoring pass from classmate Josh Harshman to help the Mustangs avenge the previous year’s defeat.

2013KELLY WALSH 21, NATRONA COUNTY 20, OT: Kelly Walsh quarterback Kirk Durtsche sent the game into overtime with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and then found Clay Carlson for an 18-yard touchdown in overtime for KW. The Trojans forced three turnovers in the game to end a three-game Oil Bowl losing streak.

2012NATRONA COUNTY 51, KELLY WALSH 0: Natrona limited Kelly Walsh to 35 yards of total offense and three first downs on its way to a 51-0 shutout – the largest margin of victory in the series. Mustangs sophomore Logan Wilson accounted for 100 yards and a touchdown on offense, made a 37-yard field goal and was 6 for 7 on extra-point attempts.

2011NATRONA COUNTY 49, KELLY WALSH 6: NC senior Cody Vollmar accounted for 325 all-purpose yards and had a hand in all seven of the Mustangs’ touchdowns. Vollmar returned a punt 91 yards for a score late in the first half and then opened the second half with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. NC junior Josh Flanigan ran for 161 yards and scored four total TDs. KW scored its lone touchdown on a 77-yard scoring strike from Jacob Tapp to Terry Jackson Jr.

2010NATRONA COUNTY 45, KELLY WALSH 0: NC senior quarterback Jim Shellenberger threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and a score, as the Mustangs recorded the fifth shutout in the history of the rivalry. Kyle Vinich had three TD receptions, and Jordan Dick had two interceptions for NC. Natrona rolled to 517 yards of total offense and held KW to just 143; the game featured a combined 20 penalties.

2009KELLY WALSH 28, NATRONA COUNTY 27, 2OT: NC built a 21-0 lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter, but Kelly Walsh came roaring back behind Lucas Nolan. Nolan had touchdown runs on scoring drives of 57, 62 and 92 yards, capped by his 17-yard scamper to tie the game with 4:35 left in the game. Both teams had goal line stands in the first overtime; KW’s Ben Jones stuffed Cole Montgomery on fourth-and-1 and Montgomery repaid the favor, blocking Eli Ford’s point-blank field goal attempt on the Trojans’ ensuing possession.

In the second overtime, Riley Moore scored from 7 yards out to give KW a 28-21 lead, but Clay Brownell answered with a one-yard TD run to pull NC within one point, 28-27. NC coach Steve Harshman elected to go for two and the win, but as Brownell rolled left, KW junior defensive back Cormick Eaton cut him down 2 yards short of the end zone. Nolan finished with 165 rushing yards — 145 in the second half alone — and three touchdowns; Montgomery led NC with 154 yards, while Brownell added two TD runs and a TD pass.

2008NATRONA COUNTY 41, KELLY WALSH 24: Kelly Walsh led 21-20 at halftime but could manage only three points in the second half. NC’s Zach Powell broke the game open with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:03 remaining in the third quarter. Ryan Murphy led NC; he completed 13 of 17 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. Lucas Nolan ran for two scores and threw a TD pass for the Trojans.

2007NATRONA COUNTY 49, KELLY WALSH 7: Tom Earl ran for school and Oil Bowl records, running 23 times for 302 yards. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 3, 41, 14 and 79 yards, and did it while playing only 2 1/2 quarters. NC finished with 556 yards of total offense, 469 of those on the ground. Mike Mounce, Cale Fedore and Josh Maddux also scored for NC. QB Zach Johnson had KW’s only score on a 1-yard sneak in the fourth quarter.

2006KELLY WALSH 20, NATRONA COUNTY 7: The Trojans had 285 rushing yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to take second place in the North Conference; the two teams met again the next week in the playoffs. Reed Rudkin ran 19 times for 189 yards and two scores, including a 75-yard TD in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Korey Downing also scored for KW, which held NC to 101 yards of total offense.

2005NATRONA COUNTY 21, KELLY WALSH 9: KW led 9-7 at halftime but had seven second-half fumbles, losing three. For the game, KW had 10 fumbles and lost five. All three NC scoring drives went fewer than 50 yards, as Dusty Harvard caught seven passes for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. KW’s Chris Moberly had 17 carries for 112 yards and Lance Fondren had the Trojans’ only touchdown on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

2004NATRONA COUNTY 40, KELLY WALSH 18: Frank Baker rushed the ball 35 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Kapeles completed 11 of 14 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. The Mustangs led 34-6 after three quarters and used a 7-minute drive to stop the Trojans’ fourth-quarter rally. KW’s Jason Despain passed for 163 yards. But Despain’s first option pitch of the game was errant, and NC’s John Dehaai recovered the ball in the end zone to set the tone.

2003NATRONA COUNTY 43, KELLY WALSH 0: Senior J.C. Navarro rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Dan Russell completed 10 of 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Kelly Walsh was held to 102 total yards and suffered five turnovers. Lukas Munsell led the Trojans with 49 rushing yards on 18 carries.

2002KELLY WALSH 27, NATRONA COUNTY 26: The Trojans rallied from a 26-14 deficit in the final 10 minutes to beat the Mustangs and snap NC’s 10-year rivalry win streak. KW senior Ross Shaeffer rushed for 158 yards on 24 carries and Derek Hepner caught two fourth-quarter TD passes (36, 1 yards). NC junior J.C. Navarro rushed for 156 yards on 26 carries in the loss. Kelly Walsh recovered three fumbles, which all led to Trojans points.

2001NATRONA COUNTY 17, KELLY WALSH 0: NC sophomore J.C. Navarro rushed 41 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns on a sloppy, muddy field as the Mustangs earned the school’s sixth shutout in series history. Ryan Mackey kicked a 23-yard field goal for NC’s other score. The Trojans were held to just 44 rushing yards, 38 passing yards and 17 first downs. KW’s Craig Despain had a game-high 20 tackles in the loss.

2000NATRONA COUNTY 55, KELLY WALSH 14: The Mustangs scored in the opening minute of the game when Jesse Brownell ran in from 6 yards out. NC scored 35 points off four KW turnovers, and the Mustangs topped the 50-point plateau for the second consecutive time. Brownell finished with 143 yards on 21 carries. Kelly Walsh quarterback Nate Tollefson completed 8 of 25 passes for 131 yards, but he was picked off three times.

1999NATRONA COUNTY 59, KELLY WALSH 13: NC dominated, en route to an undefeated state championship season in the 100th year of football at the high school. James Kalinowski scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, as the Mustangs built a 28-0 lead. Chris Hopper was the Trojans’ highlight, catching six passes for 162 yards and two TDs.

1998NATRONA COUNTY 38, KELLY WALSH 7: Jacque Finn rushed for 121 yards, ran in one TD and passed for another, as the Mustangs built a 28-7 lead at halftime. Jesse Brownell added a pair of rushing scores. Reserve quarterback Kale Prewitt scored for the Trojans just before intermission.

1997NATRONA COUNTY 21, KELLY WALSH 20: The Mustangs turned the ball over five times but stopped a 2-point conversion attempt by the Trojans with less than 5 minutes to play for the win. Jacque Finn ran and passed for scores and Brad Reese added another NC tally. Brian Oland led KW with 113 yards passing and two TDs, one to Ryan Shaeffer and the other to Brent Dressen.

1996NATRONA COUNTY 23, KELLY WALSH 3: NC took advantage of Kelly Walsh mistakes — blocking a punt, recovering a fumble and getting a safety — to get the win. Matt Carlson gave the Trojans an early lead with a 51-yard field goal, before David Armstrong rushed for two TDs and senior fullback Jason Baxter added another to give the Mustangs their fifth consecutive win in the series. NC went on to win the state championship, 7-0, over Sheridan.

1995NATRONA COUNTY 27, KELLY WALSH 14: Natrona used old-fashioned, smash-mouth football in a year most thought the two teams were evenly matched. Jason Harris rambled for 125 yards and three TDs on 28 carries.

1994NATRONA COUNTY 20, KELLY WALSH 0: The Mustangs, who would post a 9-1 mark and finish as state runners-up, dominated from the opening drive. Josh Kalinowski threw three TD passes to three different receivers (Bryan Maxwell, Brent Jurgensen and Dave Schachterle) in three different quarters.

1993NATRONA COUNTY 21, KELLY WALSH 7: NC came from behind on a 2-yard Ross Stokes run in the third quarter to defeat the Trojans on a frigid, sloppy day at NCHS. Josh Kalinowski threw for 101 yards, and Chase Anfinson and Tim Olson also scored TDs. Tim Smith rumbled 80 yards for KW’s score.

1992NATRONA COUNTY 14, KELLY WALSH 6: The Mustangs snapped a 14-game losing streak and an 0-5 start to qualify for the playoffs. Ross Stokes and Kevin Homer scored TDs for the Mustangs. The win was NC coach Steve Harshman’s first with the Mustangs.

1991KELLY WALSH 15, NATRONA COUNTY 9: KW snapped a three-game losing streak in the series by coming back from a 9-7 deficit late in the third quarter. Mike Stetz ran in from 23 yards out and quarterback Fred Catchpole ran in the 2-point conversion to boost the Trojans, who would make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

1990NATRONA COUNTY 21, KELLY WALSH 0: NC’s passing game of Perry White Eagle to Jentry Byleveld was the key in a game that started in near-blizzard conditions but improved in the second half. NC coach Mike Ragan finished with an Oil Bowl record of 5-2.

1989NATRONA COUNTY 41, KELLY WALSH 0: Halfback Eric Mapp and wide receiver Paul Gustafson switched positions, as the Mustangs built a 14-0 lead just 3 1/2 minutes into the contest.

1988NATRONA COUNTY 31, KELLY WALSH 13: In Tom Staffileno’s last Oil Bowl as the Trojans’ head coach, NC quarterback Marty Schad guided the Mustangs to early control and the victory.

1987KELLY WALSH 23, NATRONA COUNTY 9: Facing a second-and-19 situation, Terry Jackson ran 53 yards untouched for a TD and finished with 134 yards on 25 carries for the Trojans.

1986KELLY WALSH 25, NATRONA COUNTY 12: KW offensive tackle Matt O’Brien, 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, scored twice for the Trojans on plays reminiscent of William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

1985NATRONA COUNTY 42, KELLY WALSH 7: The top-ranked Mustangs defended their ranking, as Mike Lansing threw for 170 yards and rushed for another 116.

1984NATRONA COUNTY 26, KELLY WALSH 14: The Mustangs overcame a 14-6 deficit and a masterful scoring drive by the Trojans to open the game. The game took a dramatic turn when the KW quarterback suffered a knee injury and was lost for the season.

1983KELLY WALSH 24, NATRONA COUNTY 0: In what would be Art Hill’s last Oil Bowl, the longtime NC coach saw the Mustangs unable to sustain anything offensively, totaling 117 yards. Hill’s Oil Bowl record was 13-6.

1982KELLY WALSH 35, NATRONA COUNTY 15: With only Sheridan and NC standing in the way of their third straight trip to the state championship, the Trojans got 206 yards of offense and four TDs from Delane Baldwin in the last Oil Bowl played on Friday until 1991. NC’s David Browning kicked the longest field goal in series history, 57 yards.

1981KELLY WALSH 20, NATRONA COUNTY 0: Rod Flack finished his career as KW coach with his team’s fifth consecutive shutout of the season. Ken Crouse completed just three passes, but all three were for TDs.

1980KELLY WALSH 28, NATRONA COUNTY 13: This game also determined the East representative in the state championship. Dave Gosnell threw to Mike Devereaux for a 60-yard TD pass 29 seconds into the game.

1979NATRONA COUNTY 9, KELLY WALSH 6: The game was not limited to field goals, but it was decided on a 27-yarder by NC’s Dennis Rate. Greg Wheatley ran in from 1-yard out to give the Mustangs the lead in the third quarter.

1978NATRONA COUNTY 27, KELLY WALSH 13: NC scored four times on the ground, two from quarterback Bill Bottom and one apiece from Duane Schlicht and Ron Estes.

1977KELLY WALSH 13, NATRONA COUNTY 3: NC got on the board first with a field goal from Steve Tobin. But KW answered with a 40-yard TD pass from Scott Craig to Gary Murphy, and then Craig ran in from 24 yards out.

1976NATRONA COUNTY 33, KELLY WALSH 7: Art Hill’s son, Jim Hill, scored three times and picked off two errant KW passes, and Shane Tweedy scored twice for NC.

1975NATRONA COUNTY 19, KELLY WALSH 13: NC all-state quarterback Dallas Hedges led the Mustangs to victory in a year in which they would go on to win the state championship, 13-7, over Rock Springs.

1974NATRONA COUNTY 20, KELLY WALSH 3: KW was winless but held on for a 3-3 tie after three quarters. Dallas Hedges and Bill Schwartz scored for NC in the final quarter.

1973NATRONA COUNTY 7, KELLY WALSH 6: NC tight end Bruce Bumgardner scored with 15 seconds remaining and Mike Nunley booted the extra point to give the Mustangs the most dramatic win in Oil Bowl history up to that point. Ron Franscell scored for KW, but the extra point failed.

1972NATRONA COUNTY 9, KELLY WALSH 7: NC’s defense scored a safety with less than 1 minute to play when KW’s Robin Tuma attempted a quick kick on second down but was tackled seven yards deep in the end zone.

1971NATRONA COUNTY 24, KELLY WALSH 0: The only Oil Bowl postponed by weather. Twelve inches of snow and blizzard-force winds on Saturday forced the game to be played on an icy field the following Tuesday. KW lost five fumbles in the contest.

1970NATRONA COUNTY 20, KELLY WALSH 6: NC quarterback Ronnie Orr scored two TDs and Mike Williams added a 70-yard punt return for a score.

1969KELLY WALSH 8, NATRONA COUNTY 7: KW earned its first Oil Bowl victory when NC’s punter slipped and missed the ball in ankle-deep mud. KW quarterback Danny Geldien scored from 2 yards out and then ran in the 2-point conversion with less than 1 minute to play.

1968NATRONA COUNTY 19, KELLY WALSH 6: KW came up short in Ed Strube’s first year as the Trojans’ head coach.

1967NATRONA COUNTY 13, KELLY WALSH 12: NC kept up a string of wins on a 66-yard TD run by Jesse Mapp in the first quarter and on a Bob Mansbridge TD reception from Scott Jones.

1966NATRONA COUNTY 12, KELLY WALSH 0: After a scoreless first half, Bill Anda scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter, and quarterback Mike Lewallen added a 13-yard TD run in the fourth.

1965NATRONA COUNTY 12, KELLY WALSH 7: The first-year Trojans were 0-8 heading into the Oil Bowl. NC led 12-7 when KW halfback Frank Wojtech returned a punt 70 yards for an apparent go-ahead TD. But officials ruled that Wojtech had stepped out of bounds at midfield, and nullified the score.

