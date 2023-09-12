Class 4A
1. Sheridan (3-0, last week 1): The two-time defending state champs put their 22-game winning streak on the line when they host Rock Springs.
2. Cheyenne East (3-0, LW2): The T-Birds take their high-flying offense (48.7 points per game) to Laramie to take on the Plainsmen, who have scored just seven points all season.
3. Natrona County (2-1, LW5): The Mustangs look to extend their Oil Bowl winning streak to seven games when they host rival Kelly Walsh.
4. Thunder Basin (2-1, LW3): After last week’s 52-7 blowout loss to East, the Bolts try to bounce back when they play at …
5. Cheyenne Central (1-2, LW4): The Indians have won three of the past four games against Thunder Basin after losing the first four games in the series.
People are also reading…
Class 3A
1. Cody (2-0, LW2): The Broncs close their non-conference schedule with a tough test at Spike Vannoy Field against visiting Buffalo.
2. Douglas (2-0, LW3): The Bearcats play at Powell in the only matchup of undefeated teams on the schedule this week.
3. Star Valley (2-1, LW1): After playing three Idaho teams top open the season, the defending state champs return to in-state action when they host Riverton.
4. Powell (3-0, LW4): The Panthers will be looking to end a three-game losing streak to Douglas when they face off at Panther Stadium.
5. Buffalo (2-0, LW5): The Bison can make an early statement with a road victory at Cody, which has won 24 games in a row against East Conference teams.
Class 2A
1. Mountain View (3-0, LW2): The Buffalos host Thermopolis to begin their West Conference slate as they try to be the first team to hold on to the No. 1 ranking.
2. Lyman (3-0, LW3): The Eagles expect a battle when they travel to Lovell to take on the former top-ranked Bulldogs.
3. Tongue River (3-0, LW4): The Eagles get the week started Thursday when they host Upton-Sundance.
4. Lovell (1-1, LW1): The Bulldogs can’t afford to fall to 0-2 in the West if they have hopes of hosting a playoff game.
5. Big Horn (1-1, LW5): The defending state champs are looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss with their second win in a row when they host Glenrock.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Pine Bluffs (2-0, LW1): The defending state champion Hornets look to extend their 13-game winning streak when they travel to Wright.
2. Big Piney (3-0, LW2): The Punchers – the pride of the West Conference – host Greybull on Saturday
3. Southeast (2-0, LW3): The Cyclones head north to take on Moorcroft at Wolves Field.
4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (2-0, LW4): The Doggers try to remain in title contention with a road victory at Guernsey.
5. Greybull (2-0, not ranked): If the Buffaloes can upset Big Piney they would equal their win total from last season.
Dropped out: No. 5 Rocky Mountain (1-1).
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (2-0, LW1): The two-time defending state champs take a school-record 23-game winning streak into their game at Hanna on Saturday.
2. Encampment (2-0, LW2): The Tigers travel to Dubois as they try to keep pace with Snake River in the West Conference.
3. Kaycee (2-1, NR): The Buckaroos, who have won two in a row after dropping their season opener, host Ten Sleep.
4. Dubois (1-1, LW3): The Rams try to bounce back from last week’s loss to Snake River when they host Encampment.
5. Casper Christian (3-0, NR): In just their second year as a program, the Mountaineers look to keep rolling when they face Farson at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field on Saturday.
Dropped out: No. 4 Burlington (1-1); No. 5 Meeteetse (0-2).