Class 4A

1. Sheridan (3-0, last week 1): The two-time defending state champs put their 22-game winning streak on the line when they host Rock Springs.

2. Cheyenne East (3-0, LW2): The T-Birds take their high-flying offense (48.7 points per game) to Laramie to take on the Plainsmen, who have scored just seven points all season.

3. Natrona County (2-1, LW5): The Mustangs look to extend their Oil Bowl winning streak to seven games when they host rival Kelly Walsh.

4. Thunder Basin (2-1, LW3): After last week’s 52-7 blowout loss to East, the Bolts try to bounce back when they play at …

5. Cheyenne Central (1-2, LW4): The Indians have won three of the past four games against Thunder Basin after losing the first four games in the series.

Class 3A

1. Cody (2-0, LW2): The Broncs close their non-conference schedule with a tough test at Spike Vannoy Field against visiting Buffalo.

2. Douglas (2-0, LW3): The Bearcats play at Powell in the only matchup of undefeated teams on the schedule this week.

3. Star Valley (2-1, LW1): After playing three Idaho teams top open the season, the defending state champs return to in-state action when they host Riverton.

4. Powell (3-0, LW4): The Panthers will be looking to end a three-game losing streak to Douglas when they face off at Panther Stadium.

5. Buffalo (2-0, LW5): The Bison can make an early statement with a road victory at Cody, which has won 24 games in a row against East Conference teams.

Class 2A

1. Mountain View (3-0, LW2): The Buffalos host Thermopolis to begin their West Conference slate as they try to be the first team to hold on to the No. 1 ranking.

2. Lyman (3-0, LW3): The Eagles expect a battle when they travel to Lovell to take on the former top-ranked Bulldogs.

3. Tongue River (3-0, LW4): The Eagles get the week started Thursday when they host Upton-Sundance.

4. Lovell (1-1, LW1): The Bulldogs can’t afford to fall to 0-2 in the West if they have hopes of hosting a playoff game.

5. Big Horn (1-1, LW5): The defending state champs are looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss with their second win in a row when they host Glenrock.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (2-0, LW1): The defending state champion Hornets look to extend their 13-game winning streak when they travel to Wright.

2. Big Piney (3-0, LW2): The Punchers – the pride of the West Conference – host Greybull on Saturday

3. Southeast (2-0, LW3): The Cyclones head north to take on Moorcroft at Wolves Field.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (2-0, LW4): The Doggers try to remain in title contention with a road victory at Guernsey.

5. Greybull (2-0, not ranked): If the Buffaloes can upset Big Piney they would equal their win total from last season.

Dropped out: No. 5 Rocky Mountain (1-1).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (2-0, LW1): The two-time defending state champs take a school-record 23-game winning streak into their game at Hanna on Saturday.

2. Encampment (2-0, LW2): The Tigers travel to Dubois as they try to keep pace with Snake River in the West Conference.

3. Kaycee (2-1, NR): The Buckaroos, who have won two in a row after dropping their season opener, host Ten Sleep.

4. Dubois (1-1, LW3): The Rams try to bounce back from last week’s loss to Snake River when they host Encampment.

5. Casper Christian (3-0, NR): In just their second year as a program, the Mountaineers look to keep rolling when they face Farson at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field on Saturday.

Dropped out: No. 4 Burlington (1-1); No. 5 Meeteetse (0-2).