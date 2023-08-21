Preseason

Class 4A

1. Sheridan: The two-time defending state champs bring a 19-game winning streak into their season opener at Cheyenne Central.

2. Cheyenne East: The Thunderbirds, who welcome back five all-state players from last year’s state runner-up team, open the season at Gillette.

3. Natrona County: The Mustangs host Laramie, a team they have defeated 18 consecutive times. NC’s last loss to the Plainsmen was on Oct. 12, 2001.

4. Cheyenne Central: The Indians are looking to avenge last season’s 63-42 semifinal shootout loss to the Broncs.

5. Thunder Basin: The Bolts are looking to remain undefeated against Cheyenne South when they face the Bison in the Capital City.

Class 3A

1. Star Valley: The defending state champs once again begin their season against out-of-state competition as the Braves play at Shelley, Idaho.

2. Douglas: The Bearcats have the week off before hosting Jackson at Bearcat Stadium in Week 1.

3. Cody: Last year’s state runner-up looks to start a new winning streak when the Broncs play at Riverton on Sept. 1.

4. Buffalo: The Bison host 2A power Lovell in a scrimmage before kicking off their season at Newcastle on Sept. 1.

5. Powell: The Panthers get things started with a cross-conference game at Riverton.

Class 2A

1. Big Horn: The defending state champs face the Natrona County sophs in a scrimmage before a title-game rematch at Lovell on Sept. 1.

2. Mountain View: The Buffalos face a tough opener when they play at 3A Green River on Saturday.

3. Lovell: The Bulldogs have a chance to avenge their last-minute championship-game loss to Big Horn in the season opener.

4. Lyman: The Eagles welcome Malad, Idaho, to town for a Week 0 kickoff.

5. Tongue River: These Eagles hit the road for a game against the Sheridan JV on Saturday.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs: The defending state champs host a jamboree before opening the season at home against Shoshoni, last year’s title-game opponent, on Aug. 31.

2. Big Piney: The Punchers welcome longtime rival Pinedale to town for an early season Sublette County showdown.

3. Southeast: It’s off to Pine Bluffs for a Week 0 jamboree before the Cyclones host Riverside in Week 1.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie: One more team that opens its season at the Pine Bluffs jamboree before finally kicking off at home against Lusk on Sept. 8.

5. Wind River: The Cougars are at the Wright jamboree ahead of their home opener against Saratoga on Aug. 31.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River: The two-time defending state champs take a state-best 21-game winning streak into their home game against Meeteetse on Sept. 1.

2. Burlington: The Huskies travel to Montana to face Custer in their season opener on Sept. 1.

3. Encampment: The Tigers are at the Dubois jamboree this weekend, but don’t kick off their season until Sept. 9 when they host Farson.

4. Meeteetse: The Longhorns have an extra week to try and figure out how to slow down the Rattlers.

5. Dubois: The Rams travel to Ten Sleep for a Week 1 contest against Hulett.