Class 4A

1. Sheridan (2-0, last week 1): The two-time defending state champs take a 21-game winning streak to Laramie where they’ll face the winless Plainsmen.

2. Cheyenne East (2-0, LW2): The T-Birds expect to be tested at home when they face …

3. Thunder Basin (2-0, LW4): After two convincing wins the Bolts can make a statement if they can knock off East.

4. Cheyenne Central (1-1, LW not ranked): The Indians look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to take on …

5. Natrona County (1-1, LW3): The Mustangs try to bounce back in a crucial home game against Central.

Dropped out: No. 5 Rock Springs (1-1).

Class 3A

1. Star Valley (2-0, LW1): The defending state champion Braves try to go 3-0 against Idaho when they host perennially tough Sugar-Salem.

2. Cody (2-0, LW2): The Broncs, who outscored Lander and Riverton by a combined score of 112-9 to start the season, play at Worland.

3. Douglas (1-0, LW3): The Bearcats welcome Gering, Nebraska, to town for an interstate clash.

4. Powell (2-0, LW4): The Panthers hope to keep rolling when they travel to Lander to take on the winless Tigers.

5. Buffalo (1-0, LW5): The Bison host Resurrection Christian out of Loveland, Colorado.

Class 2A

1. Lovell (1-0, LW5): After knocking off Big Horn, the Bulldogs open West Conference play at Cokeville.

2. Mountain View (2-0, LW2): Ahead of next week’s conference opener, the Buffalos travel to Rich County, Utah.

3. Lyman (2-0, LW3): The Eagles play their first in-state opponent when they host Pinedale in their West Conference opener.

4. Tongue River (2-0, LW4): These Eagles open their East Conference slate with a road game at Glenrock.

5. Big Horn (0-1, LW1): The defending state champs try to get back on the winning track with a home game against Upton-Sundance.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (1-0, LW1): The defending state champs open their East Conference slate with a home game against Guernsey.

2. Big Piney (2-0, LW2): The Punchers travel to Cowley for Saturday’s West Conference battle against Rocky Mountain.

3. Southeast (1-0, LW3): The Cyclones are back home for their East Conference opener against Wright.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (1-0, LW4): After last week’s game was canceled, the Doggers host rival Lusk to open their East Conference slate.

5. Rocky Mountain (1-0, LW NR): The Grizzlies hope to make an early statement by upsetting Big Piney.

Dropped out: No. 5 Wind River (0-1).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (1-0, LW1): The two-time defending state champs take a 22-game winning streak into its home game against Dubois on Saturday.

2. Encampment (1-0, LW3): The Tigers host rival Farson on Saturday in the South Conference opener for both teams.

3. Dubois (1-0, LW5): The Rams can make an early statement if Wyatt Trembly and Co. can pull off the conference upset in Baggs.

4. Burlington (0-1, LW2): After a season-opening loss at Custer, Montana, the Huskies host Hulett.

5. Meeteetse (0-1, LW4): The Longhorns look to get on the winning track when they host Kaycee in their North Conference opener.