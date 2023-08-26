Week 1
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man
Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Lusk at Big Piney, 5 p.m.
Saratoga at Wind River, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Jackson at Douglas, 5 p.m.
Cody at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Green River at Lander, 6 p.m.
Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Wheatland at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Glenrock at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.
Big Horn at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Cokeville vs. Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Shoshoni)
Thermopolis at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Riverside at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Guernsey at Wyoming Indian, 4 p.m.
Greybull at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wright, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Lingle-Fort Laramie, canceled
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois vs. Hulett, 1 p.m. (at Ten Sleep)
Hanna at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Cheyenne Central JV at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 10 a.m.
Farson at Shoshoni JV, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Pinedale at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Bear Lake, Idaho at Lyman, 4 p.m.
Burns at Yuma, Colo., 7 p.m.
Jordan, Utah at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Preston, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 7 p.m.
Burlington at Custer, Mont., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Inter-class
Burlington JV vs Casper Christian, 1 p.m. (at Natrona County)
Open: Encampment, Ten Sleep.