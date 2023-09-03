Football WEEK 2 Schedule
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Lander, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.
Green River at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Tongue River at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Burns at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lovell at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Pinedale at Lyman, 4 p.m.
Kemmerer at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Wright at Southeast, 1 p.m.
Guernsey at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.
Shoshoni at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Wind River at St. Stephens, canceled (Wind River gets forfeit victory.)
Class 1A/6-man North
Hulett at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Kaycee at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mountain View at Rich County, Utah, 1 p.m.
Jackson at Wood River, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Loveland Resurrection Christian, Colo. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Gering, Neb. at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man East
Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Big Piney at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Midwest at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Casper Christian at Hanna, 10 a.m.
Dubois at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Farson at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Natrona County JV at Wind River, 12:30 p.m.