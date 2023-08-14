Week 0
Friday, Aug. 25
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Lander at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 1A 9-man
Shoshoni at Wright, 2 p.m.
Class 1A 6-man
Casper Christian at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Natrona County sophs, noon
Pinedale at Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Burns at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Worland at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Malad, Idaho at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Ben Lomond, Utah at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Gering, Neb. at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Mitchell, Neb. at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Shelley, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Inter-class
Mountain View at Green River, 11 a.m.
Tongue River at Sheridan JV, TBD