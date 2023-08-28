STANDOUTS

ROGAN POTTER, NATRONA COUNTY: The junior caught two TD passes, kicked two field goals and three extra points and had an interception in the Mustangs' 29-0 shutout of Laramie.

CONNER MOSS, CODY: The senior had a 5-yard TD run, kicked six extra points and finished with 14 defensive points in the Broncs' 56-2 rout of Lander.

MADDAX BALL, CODY: The junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and had a 40-yard scoring run in the Broncs' victory.

TRIG BERENS, NATRONA COUNTY: Making his first varsity start, the senior completed 18 of 25 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

KEELAN ANDERSON, CHEYENNE SOUTH: The senior made a 53-yard field goal late in the first half of the Bison's loss to Thunder Basin.

FIGURES

19

Consecutive victories for Natrona County against Laramie. The Plainsmen's last win in the series was on Oct. 12, 2001.

30

Consecutive losses for Cheyenne South (No. 6 all-time in Wyoming) after the Bison's 56-10 defeat to Thunder Basin.

14

Consecutive season-opening victories for Sheridan (2010-23), which won at Cheyenne Central. Thunder Basin improved to 7-0 all-time in season openers.

4

Safeties in games Friday. Sheridan and Natrona County both recorded safeties in their wins; Lander and Pinedale avoided shutouts with safeties.

6

Different players who scored touchdowns for Rock Springs in its 52-7 home victory over Kelly Walsh.