STANDOUTS

REUBEN STOUTENBERG, BIG PINEY: The senior rushed for three TDs for the second week in a row in the Punchers' 33-20 win over Lusk.

DANE STEEL, SHERIDAN: The senior returned two punts for TDs and caught a 47-yard TD pass in the Broncs' 69-3 rout of Cheyenne South.

ALONSO AGUILAR, THUNDER BASIN: The senior QB completed 15 of 21 passes for 309 yards and 3 TDs and added 2 rushing scores in the Bolts' 49-14 win over Rock Springs.

AXEL MACKINNON, GREEN RIVER: The senior had an interception, a fumble recovery and forced a fumble in finishing with 19 defensive points in the Wolves' 15-14 victory at Lander.

JUSTUS PLATTS, MOUNTAIN VIEW: The sophomore QB rushed for three TDs and threw for another in the Buffalos' 38-0 shutout of Wheatland.

FIGURES

0: Points scored by Laramie in its first two games. It's the first time the Plainsmen are scoreless through two games since 1929.

22: Consecutive victories for Snake River, which ties the program record and ties the Rattlers for the 14th-longest streak in state history.

31: Consecutive losses by Cheyenne South, which is the sixth-longest losing streak in state history.

69: Points scored by Sheridan, which is the most points scored by the Broncs in nearly six years -- 72-7 over Gillette on Oct. 6, 2017.

1-5: Record for Fremont County teams. Dubois got the only victory, with Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River and Wyoming Indian all getting beat. St. Stephens had its game canceled.