Week 1

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (1-0, last week 1): The two-time defending state champs take a 20-game winning streak into their home opener against Cheyenne South, which has lost 30 consecutive games.

2. Cheyenne East (1-0, LW2): It’s early, but the T-Birds’ home opener against Natrona County has a playoff feel to it.

3. Natrona County (1-0, LW3): The Mustangs can make an early statement if they can knock off last year’s state runners-up

4. Thunder Basin (1-0, LW4): The under-the-radar Bolts can make an early season statement with a home victory over …

5. Rock Springs (1-0, LW not ranked): Can the Tigers build off last week’s 52-7 shellacking of Kelly Walsh and show they’re contenders?

Dropped out: No. 5 Cheyenne Central (0-1).

Class 3A

1. Star Valley (1-0, LW1): The defending state return to Idaho, this time to take on winless Preston.

2. Cody (1-0, LW3): After routing Lander 56-2 the Broncs are in Fremont County to take on Riverton.

3. Douglas (0-0, LW2): The Bearcats open their season by hosting Jackson.

4. Powell (1-0, LW5): The Panthers, after an impressive performance at Riverton in their opener, host Worland.

5. Buffalo (0-0, LW4): The Bison open their season at 2A Newcastle.

Class 2A

1. Big Horn (0-0, LW1): The defending state champs travel to Lovell in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

2. Mountain View (1-0, LW2): After a solid road win at 3A Green River, the Buffalos welcome Wheatland to town.

3. Lyman (1-0, LW4): Another home game against an out-of-state opponent for the Eagles, who take on Bear Lake, Idaho.

4. Tongue River (1-0, LW5): The veteran and battle-tested Eagles host an inexperienced Thermopolis team trying to find its footing.

5. Lovell (0-0, LW3): The Bulldogs are looking to avenge the last-minute loss to Big Horn in last state season’s state title game.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (0-0, LW1): The defending state champs open their season Thursday against Shoshoni, the team they defeated in the title game.

2. Big Piney (1-0, LW2): The Punchers hope to follow up a season-opening win over Sublette County rival Pinedale with a home win over Lusk.

3. Southeast (0-0, LW3): The Cyclones kick off their season with a home game against West Conference foe Riverside.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (0-0, LW4): With their season opener against St. Stephens due to a lack of numbers for the Eagles, the Doggers’ season kicks off next week against rival Lusk.

5. Wind River (0-0, LW5): The Cougars kick off their season Thursday when they host Saratoga.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (0-0, LW1): The two-time defending state champs take a state-best 21-game winning streak into their home game against Meeteetse.

2. Burlington (0-0, LW2): The Huskies head out of state for a game at Custer, Montana.

3. Encampment (0-0, LW3): The Tigers have another week to prepare for their season opener against visiting Farson on Sept. 9.

4. Meeteetse (0-0, LW4): The game doesn’t have direct playoff implications, but if the Longhorns can knock off the Rattlers the momentum could push them to a special season.

5. Dubois (0-0, LW5): The Rams take on Hulett in a neutral-site game at Ten Sleep.