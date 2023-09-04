The first full weekend of high school football across the state gave fans a little bit of everything: blowouts, shutouts, statement victories, late-game heroics, impressive individual performances and a double-overtime thriller ahead of Wyoming’s upset of Texas Tech in two OTs on Saturday night in Laramie.

The latter came courtesy of Lovell, which knocked off Class 2A defending state champ Big Horn 33-27 in double OT. The victory might have helped ease the pain (maybe just a little) of the Bulldogs’ 8-7 loss to the Rams in last year’s state championship game.

Big Horn was the first defending state champ to lose a game through the first two weeks, with 4A Sheridan, 3A Star Valley, 1A/9-man Pine Bluffs and 1A/6-man Snake River winning their four games by a combined score of 209-57.

Yes, the season is just getting started — Midwest, Ten Sleep and St. Stephens have yet to play a game — and there are still seven weeks remaining in the regular season, but here’s what caught my eye from Week 1 games. (Keep in mind that while I do get all the scores, I don’t get the box scores from each game so this isn’t a comprehensive breakdown.)

Class 4A

STATEMENT WIN: Cheyenne East, last year’s state runner-up, had a running clock at halftime against Natrona County. We knew the No. 2 Thunderbirds were good, but not many expected them to roll over the No. 3 Mustangs to the tune of 45-7.

NC had a lot of starters playing their first varsity road game so don’t write off the Mustangs. But East showed it’s focused on getting back to War Memorial.

STREAKING: Two-time defending state champ Sheridan won its 21st consecutive game with a 69-3 rout of Cheyenne South, which has now lost 31 games in a row.

Class 3A

CROSSING THE BORDER: Defending state champion Star Valley improved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-14 victory at Preston, Idaho.

KINGS OF FREMONT COUNTY: Cody ran away from Riverton in the second half for a 56-7 victory. This comes just one week after the Broncs routed Lander 56-2.

LATE-GAME HEROICS: Speaking of Lander, the Tigers fell to 0-2 with a 15-14 home loss to Green River in which the Wolves got a 6-yard touchdown run from Jaxxson Gomez with 43 seconds remaining. It was win No. 1 for first-year Green River head coach Blaine Christensen.

Class 2A

UINTA COUNTY ROLLS: After a season-opening 21-7 victory at Green River, Mountain View shut out Wheatland 38-0. Lyman also is 2-0 thanks to a 28-7 victory against Bear Lake, Idaho.

IS UPTON-SUNDANCE BACK?: The Patriots, who missed the playoffs last year for the first time in program history (2012-21), opened their season with a tough 13-6 victory over Cokeville.

Class 1A/9-man

REMATCH: Defending state champion Pine Bluffs rolled to a 36-12 victory against Shoshoni, which it defeated in last year’s state title game.

PUNCHERS POWER: Big Piney built a 33-6 lead against Lusk and improved to 2-0 with a 33-20 home victory against the Tigers.

LOOKING FOR PLAYERS: Both St. Stephens and Saratoga had to cancel their games — against Lingle-Fort Laramie and Wind River, respectively — due to a lack of numbers.

Class 1A/6-man

ROLLING: Two-time defending state champion Snake River blasted Meeteetse 78-28 for its 22nd consecutive victory.

UP NEXT: The Rattlers expect to be tested this week when they host Dubois, which dominated Hulett to the tune of 75-12.

PERFECT MOUNTAINEERS: Casper Christian, which is in just its second year of existence, improved to 2-0 with a 30-13 victory against the Burlington JV.