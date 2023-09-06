Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 3 Thunder Basin (2-0) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (2-0), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bolts rolled to a 49-14 victory over Rock Springs; the T-Birds built a 45-lead against Natrona County on its way to a 45-7 victory.

LAST TIME: Cheyenne East won 52-42 last season. ... The Bolts lead the all-time series 5-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: Both teams are on the short list of state title contenders so the winner grabs an early advantage of securing an extra home playoff game.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: Green River (1-1) at Rawlins (1-1), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Wolves scored a last-minute touchdown for a 15-14 win at Lander; the Outlaws suffered a 6-0 shutout loss to Pinedale.

LAST TIME: Green River shut out Rawlins 48-0 last season ... The Outlaws lead the all-time series 24-21-7 (including four scoreless ties).

WHAT’S AT STAKE: This cross-conference game doesn’t have playoff implications, but the two teams with the longest postseason droughts in 3A — both the Wolves and the Outlaws last qualified in 2017 — are looking to build momentum for the rest of the season and the future.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 1 Lovell (1-0) at Cokeville (0-1), 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs defeated Big Horn 33-27 in double overtime; the Panthers lost 13-6 to Upton-Sundance.

LAST TIME: Lovell defeated Cokeville 28-7 in the semifinals last year. ... The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time against the Panthers.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: It’s early, but the winner will be atop the West and that always looks good.

Class 1A/9-man

SATURDAY: No. 2 Big Piney (2-0) at No. 5 Rocky Mountain (1-0), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Punchers topped Lusk 33-20; the Grizzlies won 22-19 at Wright.

LAST TIME: Big Piney survived a 12-8 slugfest last season. ... The Punchers lead the all-time series 7-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: With Shoshoni and Wind River both losing their openers, the winner lays claim to being the team to beat in the West.

Class 1A/6-man

SATURDAY: No. 2 Dubois (1-0) at No. 1 Snake River (1-0), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rams blasted Hulett 75-12; the two-time defending state champion Rattlers routed Meeteetse 78-28.

LAST TIME: Snake River won 44-28 last season. ... The Rattlers lead the all-time series 9-5 and have won seven of the past eight games against the Rams.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: Early bragging rights in the South as well as Snake River’s 22-game winning streak.