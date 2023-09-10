STANDOUTS

CAM HAYES, CHEYENNE EAST: The senior quarterback completed 20 of 23 passes for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for a 7-yard score in the T-Birds’ 52-7 rout of Thunder Basin.

TRENT ROSENAU, GILLETTE: The running back carried the ball 25 times for 175 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Camels’ 34-14 win over Rock Springs.

CODY SEIFERT, POWELL: The senior running back had 8 carries for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns (67, 52 and 12 yards) in a 50-0 shutout at Lander.

BRYCE HAGER, TORRINGTON: The senior QB rushed for 102 yards and 4 touchdowns; and finished with 3 sacks and 20 defensive points in the Blazers’ shutout of Burns.

JUSTIN LERWICK, PINE BLUFFS: The QB completed 6 of 12 passes for 139 yards and 3 TDs, added a 4-yard TD run and two 2-point conversions in the Hornets’ 76-0 rout of Guernsey.

FIGURES

97: Points scored in the first half by Cheyenne East the past two games, including 52 in Friday’s win over Thunder Basin.

23: Consecutive victories for Snake River, which is tied for 13th all-time in state history.

32: Consecutive losses for Cheyenne South after its 32-10 defeat to Kelly Walsh on Friday. That ties the Bison for the No. 5 losing streak in state history.

110: Games played between Natrona County and Cheyenne Central, with the Mustangs now owning a 58-49-3 advantage.

34.0: Average margin of victory in the 29 games between in-state teams in Week 2. Only 5 of the 29 were one-score contests.