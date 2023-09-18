STANDOUTS

JACK DAYTON, COKEVILLE: The senior rushed for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught a 46-yard scoring pass in the Panthers' 28-8 victory at Pinedale.

DREW JACKSON, CHEYENNE EAST: The senior had 3 rushing touchdowns, caught a 30-yard TD pass and finished with 289 all-purpose yards in the T-Birds' 63-13 win at Laramie.

MASON DRUBE, GILLETTE: The junior QB completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 2 rushing TDs in the Camels' 65-9 home win over Cheyenne South.

CADEN CLIFFORD,BIG PINEY: The running back had touchdown runs of 64, 41 and 20 yards in the Punchers' 47-0 shutout of Greybull.

TIM EDMONDSON, NATRONA COUNTY: The senior linebacker had an 86-yard fumble return for a TD in the Mustangs' 37-0 shutout of Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl.

FIGURES

94: Points scored by Burlington in its 94-52 victory against Midwest. It's a program record for the Huskies and the most points ever allowed in a game by the Oilers.

33: Consecutive losses for Cheyenne South after its 65-9 loss at Gillette. That ties the Bison for the fourth-longest losing streak in state history.

25: Consecutive victories for Snake River, which defeated Hanna 66-14. The Rattlers' winning streak is the 11th-longest in state history.

100: Games played between Torrington and Wheatland following the Trailblazers' 14-7 win on Friday. Torrington now leads the all-time series 79-20-1.

11: Different Star Valley players who have scored touchdowns for the Braves this season. Four more joined the list in their 56-6 victory over Riverton.