Week 3
Thursday
Class 2A East
Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Cheyenne East JV at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Cody, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.
Lander at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Worland at Green River, 6 p.m.
Class 2A East
Glenrock at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Newcastle at Burns, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Thermopolis at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Cokeville at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Pine Bluffs at Wright, 5 p.m.
Saratoga at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wind River at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Ten Sleep at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Interstate
Kemmerer at Rich County, Utah, 4 p.m.
Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.
South Fremont, Idaho at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man West
Greybull at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Burlington at Midwest, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Snake River at Hanna, noon
Farson at Casper Christian, noon (at Natrona County)
Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
St. Stephens at Shoshoni JV, 11 a.m.