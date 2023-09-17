Week 4
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Big Piney at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Lander at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Worland, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Jackson at Cody, 5 p.m.
Green River at Powell, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Burns at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)
Tongue River at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Mountain View at Lyman, 4 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lusk at Southeast, 1 p.m.
Guernsey at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Wright at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Meeteetse at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Dubois at Farson, 1 p.m.
Interstate
Thermopolis at Rich County, Utah, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Hulett at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Casper Christian at Snake River, 1 p.m.
Hanna at Encampment, 2 p.m.