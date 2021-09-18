Improving Natrona County overpowers Kelly Walsh in annual Oil Bowl

Steve Harshman’s message to his team throughout the season never changes. The Natrona County head football coach just wants his team to get better, day by day and game by game.

Four weeks into the 2021 season, the Mustangs seem to be taking their coach’s words to heart. Natrona County improved to 3-1 Friday night with a convincing 42-7 Oil Bowl victory over crosstown rival Kelly Walsh at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field.

“We got healthier this week and we’re starting to practice better and figure that out,” Harshman said. “We had a big week of improvement.”

The Mustangs also improved as Friday’s game went on.

Kelly Walsh (2-2) ran the first 21 plays from scrimmage, but trailed 7-0 after Wyatt Powell burst through a gap in the Trojans’ line and blocked Beckham Stowe’s 40-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Wilcox arrived in the backfield just as the ball left Stowe’s right foot.

“I was not expecting that at all,” the junior said. “They kind of down-blocked and another guy reach-blocked and I was able to just go right through that gap. The ball just kind of landed in my stomach.”