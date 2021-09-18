Improving Natrona County overpowers Kelly Walsh in annual Oil Bowl

Steve Harshman’s message to his team throughout the season never changes. The Natrona County head football coach just wants his team to get better, day by day and game by game.
Four weeks into the 2021 season, the Mustangs seem to be taking their coach’s words to heart. Natrona County improved to 3-1 Friday night with a convincing 42-7 Oil Bowl victory over crosstown rival Kelly Walsh at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field.
“We got healthier this week and we’re starting to practice better and figure that out,” Harshman said. “We had a big week of improvement.”
The Mustangs also improved as Friday’s game went on.
Kelly Walsh (2-2) ran the first 21 plays from scrimmage, but trailed 7-0 after Wyatt Powell burst through a gap in the Trojans’ line and blocked Beckham Stowe’s 40-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Wilcox arrived in the backfield just as the ball left Stowe’s right foot.
“I was not expecting that at all,” the junior said. “They kind of down-blocked and another guy reach-blocked and I was able to just go right through that gap. The ball just kind of landed in my stomach.”
The Trojans drove into NC territory its next three possession, but failed to come away with any points. Earlier in the week Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky stressed the importance of taking advantage of those situations, but the Trojans were unable to do so.
Following Jesse Thornton’s fumble recovery at the NC 37 late in the half, the Trojans’ drive stalled and they once again called on Stowe. This time the line held but Stowe’s 49-yard attempt hit the crossbar and the Mustangs took over at their own 20 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the half.
Junior Luke Spencer carried four times for 50 yards, including a 30-yard gain to the KW 6. Two plays later, senior Kaeden Wilcox walked into the end zone from 1 yard out for a 14-0 lead with 39.1 seconds on the clock.
“All those rushing yards are because of our linemen,” Spencer said. “We might have won the first half, but we wanted to make sure we won the second half and kept our energy flowing.”
The Mustangs did just that. The defense forced a Kelly Walsh punt deep in its own territory and Wilcox returned it 36 yards to the Trojans’ 5. Powell scored his second touchdown two plays later to extend the lead to 21-0.
Another defensive stop, this time shutting down KW workhorse Cam Burkett at midfield on fourth-and-1, led to another Mustang score. Spencer rushed twice for 25 yards and senior quarterback Tyler Hill had completions of 22 yards to Breckin McClintock and 10 yards to Kayden Pharr before finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
“We just needed to execute better and put our foot on the gas pedal,” Hill said of the Mustangs’ third-quarter surge.
Natrona County found the end zone one more time before the quarter ended following a Billy Brenton interception when Hill connected with McClintock on a quick slant over the middle. The junior broke a tackle and outran the Kelly Walsh secondary for a 45-yard TD and a 35-0 lead.
“I thought it was a complete game for our guys … offense, defense and special teams,” Harshman stated. “We just have to keep taking steps forward and getting better.
“It was a really good team win,” he added. “And that happens Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at practice and we’re really starting to get that going.”
The Mustangs added one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Hytrek hauled in a pass from Hill for a 20-yard score.
Kelly Walsh avoided what would have been the Mustangs’ third in four games when backup quarterback Eric Whitley connected with Jordan Jackson for a 29-yard TD against the NC reserves with 2:56 remaining.
After the game, the Mustangs hoisted the Oil Bowl trophy and celebrated with their fans on the field. Even amid the congratulatory handshakes and pats on the back, their head coach’s message was never far from their minds.
“We’re a completely different team than we were the first week and I think we’re just going to keep getting better,” Wilcox said. “I hope this is a turning point for us.”
Added senior lineman Isaac Sutton: “Week to week we keep getting better. Tonight I think everything just clicked in the second half.”
The win was the Mustangs’ fifth in a row in the Oil Bowl and gave them a 43-13 lead in the all-time series.
“It’s something we’ll remember forever,” Hill said. “To get our score on the plaque and to see it there when we come back for our 10-year reunion is just so special.”
Harshman, who improved to 25-6 in the Oil Bowl, agreed.
“It was one of the neatest Oil Bowl settings that I’ve experienced,” he said. “Beautiful night and a huge crowd. Beautiful Friday Night Lights deal.”
