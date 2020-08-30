Injured football player takes on new role as coach

Ethan fulfilling this prediction in some fashion has made his return to the field slightly easier for Tiffani and the Asher family.

“I do think that’s a huge part of God’s plan for him,” Tiffani said. “It means the world to us that Kistler and the coaching staff invited him to join for some unfinished business. Just to be able to be back here for one more year.”

While his exact responsibilities have yet to be determined, Ethan will be a vocal and inspirational leader for the team as it looks to build on a 2019 campaign in which the Panthers finished as runners-up in Class 3A.

Along with his experience from playing and watching football, Ethan — now 19 — is well-acquainted with almost the entire Powell roster. And treating them as a coach has actually been one of the strangest adjustments to his new role.

“It’s weird calling them kids,” Ethan said, laughing. “People that are the same age as me.”

Tiffani added, “He talks coach-like, but these are his boys. They defended him on the field, prior to the accident, they defended him during the accident. Everything that went down, this is his family. For him to join them again, he’s going to try his hardest to call them kids and coach them, but these are his boys.”