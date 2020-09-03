Is this the year Class 3A football finally catches Star Valley?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2015, Star Valley has been the gold standard of Class 3A. During that five-year stretch the Braves compiled a a 53-5 record, won back-to-back state championships twice -- 2015-16 and 2018-19 -- and entered this season having won 21 consecutive games.

The Braves lost a majority of their starting lineup to graduation, however, a point which was noticeable in a season-opening loss to Summit Academy, Utah. Don't expect Star Valley to remain down for long, though. The Braves started 1-2 in 2018 before going on that 21-game streak.

So with the window seemingly open, which 3A teams are ready to take advantage?

The most obvious challengers are likely in the West Conference where 2019 state runner-up Powell, 2017 state champ Cody and Jackson all have the talent to finally take down the Braves.

Jackson is coming off back-to-back trips to the semifinals and got its season started on the right foot with a 34-12 win against Teton, Idaho. The Broncs have to find a way to replace two-time 2,000-plus-yard rusher Jeydon Cox, but that will likely have to be by committee. Without Cox, the offense will be led by junior quarterback Sadler Smith while junior linebacker Colter Dawson spearheads the defense. Both are returning all-state selections.