 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is this the year Class 3A football finally catches Star Valley?
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 3A PREVIEW

Is this the year Class 3A football finally catches Star Valley?

{{featured_button_text}}
Powell v Star Valley

Powell quarterback Landon Lengfelder, under pressure from Star Valley's Daxton Herd, gets ready to pass the ball to Jesse Trotter for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Championship game last year at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Since 2015, Star Valley has been the gold standard of Class 3A. During that five-year stretch the Braves compiled a a 53-5 record, won back-to-back state championships twice -- 2015-16 and 2018-19 -- and entered this season having won 21 consecutive games.

The Braves lost a majority of their starting lineup to graduation, however, a point which was noticeable in a season-opening loss to Summit Academy, Utah. Don't expect Star Valley to remain down for long, though. The Braves started 1-2 in 2018 before going on that 21-game streak.

So with the window seemingly open, which 3A teams are ready to take advantage?

The most obvious challengers are likely in the West Conference where 2019 state runner-up Powell, 2017 state champ Cody and Jackson all have the talent to finally take down the Braves.

Jackson is coming off back-to-back trips to the semifinals and got its season started on the right foot with a 34-12 win against Teton, Idaho. The Broncs have to find a way to replace two-time 2,000-plus-yard rusher Jeydon Cox, but that will likely have to be by committee. Without Cox, the offense will be led by junior quarterback Sadler Smith while junior linebacker Colter Dawson spearheads the defense. Both are returning all-state selections.

Powell entered the 2019 playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of the West, but upset both East top seed Lander and rival Cody before running into the Star Valley buzz saw in the championship game. The Panthers return just one all-state player -- OL Geordon Weimer -- but welcome back numerous starters on both sides of the ball and probably won't have to be on the road to start the postseason.

Cody, and possibly Green River, should be in contention to complete the playoff field out of the West, along with Star Valley, of course.

While the West appears to have a clear pecking order, the East looks to be wide open.

Lander is the favorite after winning the conference last year and returning seven defensive starters -- including all-state linebacker Jack Sweeney -- to a team that allowed just 8.5 points per game through the first six weeks of the season.

After the Tigers, though, each of the contending teams has some obvious question marks in a conference that hasn't produced a state champ since Douglas in 2010.

The East does welcome back Buffalo after the Bison's successful stint in 2A where they won the title in 2018 and were runners-up last year. But the conference also loses 2017-18 state runner-up Torrington, which moved down to 2A. Obviously, Buffalo knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, but the majority of the players who helped the Bison do that the past two years are gone.

Perennial playoff qualifier Douglas (2002-19) expects to once again be in the mix, but the Bearcats haven't won a playoff game since 2016.

Riverton and Worland, two teams with first-year coaches, should also be in contention for a playoff berth, but don't figure to have the depth or the size to stack up with the top teams in the West.

With no clear-cut favorite, Class 3A appears to be there for the taking. Now it's a matter of finding out if any team has what it takes to dethrone the champs.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Power Poll

1. Jackson: The Broncs are ready for a breakthrough after back-to-back semifinal losses.

2. Powell: Last year's state runner-up is looking to get back to the title game and complete what it couldn't in 2019.

3. Star Valley: The two-time defending state champs might struggle early with some new faces in the lineup, but the Braves always get better as the season progresses.

4. Lander: The Tigers, who have made big strides in two years under John Scott, are still looking for their first playoff win since 2004.

5. Cody: If the young Broncs can survive the loaded West they'll be a tough out in the postseason.

Players to Watch

COLTER DAWSON, Jackson: As a sophomore, the linebacker finished with 10 tackles for loss and tied for third in 3A in defensive points per game.

JACK SWEENEY, Lander: The senior led the Tigers in rushing, scoring and defensive points per game last year.

NIC TALICH, Cody: The senior fullback/linebacker is a force on both sides of the ball for the Broncs.

BRANT NELSON, Star Valley: The senior quarterback completed 71.5 percent of his passes last season while throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 17 TDs.

ADRIAN GELLER, Powell: The senior linebacker headlines what should once again be a stout Panthers defense.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News