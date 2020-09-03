Is this the year Class 3A football finally catches Star Valley?

Since 2015, Star Valley has been the gold standard of Class 3A. During that five-year stretch the Braves compiled a a 53-5 record, won back-to-back state championships twice -- 2015-16 and 2018-19 -- and entered this season having won 21 consecutive games.
The Braves lost a majority of their starting lineup to graduation, however, a point which was noticeable in a season-opening loss to Summit Academy, Utah. Don't expect Star Valley to remain down for long, though. The Braves started 1-2 in 2018 before going on that 21-game streak.
So with the window seemingly open, which 3A teams are ready to take advantage?
The most obvious challengers are likely in the West Conference where 2019 state runner-up Powell, 2017 state champ Cody and Jackson all have the talent to finally take down the Braves.
Jackson is coming off back-to-back trips to the semifinals and got its season started on the right foot with a 34-12 win against Teton, Idaho. The Broncs have to find a way to replace two-time 2,000-plus-yard rusher Jeydon Cox, but that will likely have to be by committee. Without Cox, the offense will be led by junior quarterback Sadler Smith while junior linebacker Colter Dawson spearheads the defense. Both are returning all-state selections.
Powell entered the 2019 playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of the West, but upset both East top seed Lander and rival Cody before running into the Star Valley buzz saw in the championship game. The Panthers return just one all-state player -- OL Geordon Weimer -- but welcome back numerous starters on both sides of the ball and probably won't have to be on the road to start the postseason.
Cody, and possibly Green River, should be in contention to complete the playoff field out of the West, along with Star Valley, of course.
While the West appears to have a clear pecking order, the East looks to be wide open.
Lander is the favorite after winning the conference last year and returning seven defensive starters -- including all-state linebacker Jack Sweeney -- to a team that allowed just 8.5 points per game through the first six weeks of the season.
After the Tigers, though, each of the contending teams has some obvious question marks in a conference that hasn't produced a state champ since Douglas in 2010.
The East does welcome back Buffalo after the Bison's successful stint in 2A where they won the title in 2018 and were runners-up last year. But the conference also loses 2017-18 state runner-up Torrington, which moved down to 2A. Obviously, Buffalo knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, but the majority of the players who helped the Bison do that the past two years are gone.
Perennial playoff qualifier Douglas (2002-19) expects to once again be in the mix, but the Bearcats haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
Riverton and Worland, two teams with first-year coaches, should also be in contention for a playoff berth, but don't figure to have the depth or the size to stack up with the top teams in the West.
With no clear-cut favorite, Class 3A appears to be there for the taking. Now it's a matter of finding out if any team has what it takes to dethrone the champs.
