Jackson head football coach David Joyce takes Teton, Idaho, job

David Joyce, who helped lead Jackson to back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game, stepped down as the Broncs' head football coach last week to take over as the head coach at Driggs High School in Teton, Idaho. The move was first reported by wyoming-football.com.

Jackson went 0-9 in Joyce's first year in 2017, but the program turned things around the following season. The Broncs went 8-3 in 2018 and advanced to the state semifinals where they lost a controversial game at Torrington. The following year Jackson was 7-4 before losing to eventual state champion Star Valley in the semifinals.

The past two seasons the Broncs won semifinal games at Douglas before falling to West Conference rival Cody in the state championship.

Joyce finished his five-year stint at Jackson with a 33-22 overall record, 6-4 in the playoffs.

