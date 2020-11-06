Jackson, Lyman, Southeast and Lusk all punch tickets to state title games

Jackson is finally returning to the state championship football game. Brody Hasenack scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Broncs to a 21-14 victory Friday over Douglas in a Class 3A semifinal game.
Jackson (9-2), which had come up short in the semifinals the past three years, will play the winner of the Powell at Cody game for the 3A title next week. This is the Broncs’ first trip to the championship game since winning it all in 2007.
After Douglas took a 7-0 lead, Jackson answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Sadler Smith to Hershock to tie the score at 7-all. The teams remained deadlocked at the half before Jackson’s Colter Dawson gave the Broncs the lead with a 33-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Douglas (8-1) responded with a 39-yard strike from Dylon Case to Rylan Wehr later in the quarter. After Hasenack’s TD run, Sam Lopeman sealed the win for Jackson with an interception.
In the 2A semis, Lyman overwhelmed Upton-Sundance 37-15 to advance to the championship game for the first time in eight years. The Eagles (10-1) trailed 7-6 at the half, but Preston Brewer scored on a fumble return as part of 24-0 run by Lyman in the second half.
The Eagles will take on the winner of Friday’s game between defending state champion Mountain View and Torrington.
The only classification to determine its championship matchup was Class 1A/9-man, the state’s newest classification. The title game will feature the top two teams from the East Conference as No. 2 seed Lusk (8-2) will play at top-ranked Southeast (10-0).
Southeast remained unbeaten with a 44-18 victory over visiting Shoshoni. The Cyclones got two touchdowns apiece from Cord Herring and Ryan Clapper and led 23-6 halftime on their way to their second victory over the Wranglers this season. Shoshoni (7-3) had won seven games in a row before Friday. Southeast is seeking its first state title since 2012.
Lusk will get its second crack at the Cyclones this season after knocking off previously undefeated Rocky Mountain 52-35. The Tigers (8-2) had dropped a 62-50 decision to the Grizzlies back in Week 6, but led throughout to reach the championship game for the first time in six years. Lusk will be looking to avenge a 35-16 loss to Southeast three weeks ago.
The 1A/6-man semifinals — Encampment at Farson and Meeteetse at Kaycee — will be held Saturday.
The other semifinal games Friday night were not complete by the Star-Tribune’s press deadline.
