PREP FOOTBALL

Jackson QB Sadler Smith will play football at Santa Monica College in California

Class 3A state championship football photo

Jackson quarterback Sadler Smith looks to throw downfield under pressure from Cody’s Jackson Schroeder during the Class 3A state championship game Nov. 12, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Record-setting Jackson quarterback Sadler Smith announced on social media Tuesday night that he would be signing with Santa Monica College, a junior college in California.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Smith set a state record this season with 3,459 passing yards, according to wyoming-football.com. He completed 32 of 47 passes and threw for 429 yards -- the No. 3 single-season mark in state history -- in a 46-20 loss to Pocatello, Idaho, on Sept. 9. Smith finished the season with 4,113 all-purpose yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns. He was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection.

A three-time all-state honoree, Smith finished his career with 7,192 passing yards, 8,436 all-purpose yards and 67 total touchdowns.

He helped lead the Broncs to back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game as a junior and senior.

Santa Monica College competes in the Southern California Football Association. The Corsairs went 3-6 last season.

