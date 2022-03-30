Jackson QB Sadler Smith will play football at Santa Monica College in California

Record-setting Jackson quarterback Sadler Smith announced on social media Tuesday night that he would be signing with Santa Monica College, a junior college in California.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Smith set a state record this season with 3,459 passing yards, according to wyoming-football.com. He completed 32 of 47 passes and threw for 429 yards -- the No. 3 single-season mark in state history -- in a 46-20 loss to Pocatello, Idaho, on Sept. 9. Smith finished the season with 4,113 all-purpose yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns. He was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection.

A three-time all-state honoree, Smith finished his career with 7,192 passing yards, 8,436 all-purpose yards and 67 total touchdowns.

He helped lead the Broncs to back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game as a junior and senior.

Santa Monica College competes in the Southern California Football Association. The Corsairs went 3-6 last season.

