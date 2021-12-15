Jackson's Colter Dawson, Star Valley's Lucas Chappell sign with Air Force football

Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld, who signed with the University of Wyoming on Wednesday’s early signing day, might be lining up against two other Wyoming kids in the future.

Star Valley lineman Lucas Chappell and Jackson tight end/linebacker Colter Dawson both signed with the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, adding a Cowboy State element to one of the Mountain West’s best rivalries.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chappell was a three-time all-state selection for the Braves and was the Class 3A West Conference lineman of the year this past season. He finished his Star Valley career with 85 tackles, including 9.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Dawson (6-4, 235) was also a three-time all-state selection for the Broncs and helped lead Jackson to the 3A state championship game. He was the Class 3A co-defensive player of the year with Powell’s Toran Graham.

Dawson, a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection last season, finished his offensive prep career with 1,395 receiving and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 302 tackles, including 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

