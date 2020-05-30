Joe Campbell takes the reins of Midwest football program

“I’m not going to lie, our numbers are thin right now,” Brainard admitted. “With the kids coming back that are enrolled at Midwest, we have enough to field a team.”

The next step for Brainard and Campbell is reaching out to other students to try and convince them to take the field for the Oilers’ first practice, which is scheduled for Aug. 17.

“I’ve got to figure out a way to get those kids out there excited to play football,” Campbell said.

Brainard echoed that sentiment.

“Joe and I are going to be reaching out to every student at Midwest High School to see if they’re interested in football,” he promised. “And I think with Joe’s background he’ll be able to keep kids out and keep them healthy. Hopefully we can compete for the whole season and maybe throughout the playoffs.”

Before missing the playoffs the past two years – the Oilers were 1-6 in 2018 – Midwest was a postseason mainstay under Ken Swieter. Beginning in 2009, the Oilers qualified for the Class 1A/6-man playoffs eight times in nine years, including a runner-up finish in 2013.