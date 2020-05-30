Joe Campbell takes the reins of Midwest football program

The Midwest football program went outside the box in hiring its newest coach.
Needing a fresh start – the Oilers finished 1-7 last season after being forced to forfeit their final four games due to low numbers – Midwest activities director Mike Brainard hired Joe Campbell earlier this week. Campbell, who replaces Dean Kelly, spent the past 12 years coaching in the Casper Midget Football Association.
“I just felt it was time to move up in coaching,” Campbell said in a phone interview Friday.
Brainard knows the hire goes against the norm, but he believes Campbell is the right man to get the Oilers back on track.
“Joe’s enthusiasm and his eagerness to learn is what really stood out in the interview,” he stated. “He played the game, he knows the game and he’s super-good with kids. And that’s what we need.”
The Oilers also need players. They started the season 1-3 last year before forfeiting their final four games. It marked the first time since Midwest reinstated its program in 1934 that it had to cancel multiple games in a season.
While Brainard is hopeful Midwest won’t find itself in the same situation for the 2020 season, he admits it’s hard to gauge full interest at this point due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close their doors in mid-March.
“I’m not going to lie, our numbers are thin right now,” Brainard admitted. “With the kids coming back that are enrolled at Midwest, we have enough to field a team.”
The next step for Brainard and Campbell is reaching out to other students to try and convince them to take the field for the Oilers’ first practice, which is scheduled for Aug. 17.
“I’ve got to figure out a way to get those kids out there excited to play football,” Campbell said.
Brainard echoed that sentiment.
“Joe and I are going to be reaching out to every student at Midwest High School to see if they’re interested in football,” he promised. “And I think with Joe’s background he’ll be able to keep kids out and keep them healthy. Hopefully we can compete for the whole season and maybe throughout the playoffs.”
Before missing the playoffs the past two years – the Oilers were 1-6 in 2018 – Midwest was a postseason mainstay under Ken Swieter. Beginning in 2009, the Oilers qualified for the Class 1A/6-man playoffs eight times in nine years, including a runner-up finish in 2013.
Campbell, who played football at Kelly Walsh, knows he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. Not only will he be coaching high school football for the first time, but he also has to learn the intricacies of six-man football.
“I’ve been watching a lot of six-man football on my HUDL account and doing a lot of studying on different schemes and formations,” he laughed. “I’m excited to find out what kind of kids we have, what our strengths and weaknesses are and I’ll base everything off of that. I have always coached with the idea that my scheme was going to be determined by what kind of players I had.”
Campbell’s determination to make Midwest football a playoff contender again was a big selling point to Brainard, who played on Natrona County’s 2003 undefeated state championship team.
“I’m impressed with Joe already because he has been breaking down film and analyzing other teams that have been successful to see what he can implement,” Brainard said. “We both think we know a lot about football, but six-man is a different animal. We’ve been bouncing ideas off each other and bantering back and forth about blocking schemes and coverages.
"Expectation-wise, I want him to develop good kids first and then if we could go out there and be competitive and get some wins, that would be just icing on the cake."
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!