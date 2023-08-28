Rogan Potter’s night got off to a rough start.

On Natrona County’s opening possession against Laramie on Friday night, the junior receiver dropped what would have been a first-down catch on third down. A Laramie penalty kept the drive alive, but the Mustangs came up empty when Potter’s 32-yard field-goal attempt was wide right.

Potter made amends on NC’s next drive when he beat his defender down the sideline and hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trig Berens. Potter then added the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.

Potter also had a 13-yard touchdown catch, kicked two field goals (41 and 26 yards) and helped preserve the 29-0 season-opening shutout with a late interception.

“Once the game started flowing I loosened up a little bit,” Potter said. “I got a little sweaty and everything started to come together.”

Potter entered this season with a lot on his plate. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior is the Mustangs’ only returning offensive starter, starts in the secondary and handles all the place-kicking duties.

After the shaky start Friday, Potter emerged as the team’s primary option in the passing game for Berens and senior backup Beau Russell. He finished with nine catches for 66 yards and the two touchdowns.

“Rogan is kind of our go-to guy,” said Berens, who was making his first varsity start. “He’s got a year under his belt, he runs good routes and he’s got a good football IQ so he’s a good target.

“He’s also a good mentor to the other receivers,” Berens added. “He brings the energy and he shows them how hard they have to go every day. He’s just a good guy all around.”

Joining Potter in the starting lineup at receiver were fellow juniors Aiden Youmans and Gage Brooks. Youmans (6-2, 160) finished with three catches for 47 yards while Brooks (6-3, 150) caught four passes for 39 yards. Senior tight end Dallin Bertagnole added four catches for 19 yards and senior receiver Dawson Clark had two grabs for 16 yards. None of the four had caught a pass in a varsity game prior to Friday.

“Rogan breaks down film with us all the time,” Youmans said. “He opens up the field for Gage (Brooks) and I quite a bit because the defense is focusing on Rogan.”

While veteran head coach Steve Harshman was impressed with Potter’s production, he thinks the best is yet to come for the junior.

“Rogan is still learning,” Harshman noted. “It’s one thing to be a young guy and you’ve got all these older guys around you like last year, and now he’s in a different role. He’s one of the leaders out there. I think he grew a lot tonight.

“But he’s not a rah-rah guy, he leads by his work ethic. He’s one of the first guys here and one of the last to leave. He’s a guy who’s jumping the fence in the summer to put in extra time and extra work.”

Potter credits the extra time he and his teammates put in in the offseason for their success against the Plainsmen.

“We did a lot of growing together this summer,” he explained. “I think that chemistry between the quarterbacks and the receivers definitely helped us a lot.

“I’ve accepted the challenge of being a leader. There’s a bunch of juniors on the receiving corps and they’re all buddies of mine. I think it’s nice that we have that connection.”

As for the kicking game, Potter rebounded after pushing his first two field-goal attempts wide right. His 41-yarder early in the fourth quarter was a career long – his previous best was a 39-yarder last season – and his 26-yarder late in the game split the uprights.

“I just pushed them a little bit,” he said of his first two misses. “Maybe my alignment was a little off or it was a little bit of nerves, but I made some adjustments and figured it out and it worked in the end.”

The same was true for the Mustangs. They got into the red zone on each of their first four drives, but came away with just seven points and took a precarious 7-0 lead into the locker room.

“My talk at halftime was … ‘We’re right there, we just have to finish,’” Harshman said. “And most of those guys that I was looking at in the locker room this was their first varsity game.”

Thankfully, the Natrona County defense continued to make life miserable for the visiting Plainsmen – Laramie lost yardage on 15 offensive plays and committed four turnovers – and Potter and the offense found a little bit of a groove after halftime.

The Mustangs started the second half with a safety after Laramie snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt and then capped an eight-play, 61-yard drive with Potter’s 13-yard touchdown catch to take a 16-0 lead.

“In the second half everything worked more fluidly and better,” Potter said. “I just listened to my coaches and trusted what I’ve been practicing and what the team has been doing.”