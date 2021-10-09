Kaeden Wilcox lifts Natrona County to big homecoming victory over Gillette

“We had been struggling up front with just getting off the ball and blocking,” senior lineman Brendyn Nelson said. “This week we went back to the basics and focused on being solid. And it showed tonight.”

Gillette (3-4) showed some life in the second quarter after a snap sailed over Natrona County punter Wyatt Powell’s hand and went out of the end zone for a safety. The Camels later moved to the NC 35-yard line when Wilcox came up with his second interception in highlight fashion. He tipped backup quarterback Evan Vandom’s pass into the air and was able to secure the ball as he was falling to the ground.

“That second interception was probably as good a play as you’ll see,” Harshman said. “He had it covered well and he tipped it to himself. That’s not anything you coach. A guy learns that playing in the backyard.”

After Ian Carter returned the favor with an interception of Hill and returned it to the NC 13, the Mustangs defense stiffened and forced a 33-yard field-goal attempt. But Wilcox and Nelson broke through the line and tipped the ball to keep the Camels off the scoreboard.

Natrona County extended the lead to 21-2 with 1:12 remaining in the half on an 8-yard run by Wyatt Powell. The Mustangs’ nine-play, 80-yard drive was highlighted by a 26-yard run from Wilcox on a fly sweep.