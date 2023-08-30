With just four returning starters, Kelly Walsh expected there would be growing pains this season.

The Trojans' season-opening loss at Rock Springs only added to that discomfort. Kelly Walsh trailed just 14-7 at the half and was getting the ball to start the second half.

"We thought we were going to score to start the third quarter and then the score would have been 14-14," KW head coach Aaron Makelky explained at practice Tuesday. "But we failed to overcome a critical error and part of that is on the coaches and the kids for not stepping up and saying, ‘I’ll make up for it.’ And that’s kind of when we went off the cliff.

"We do a lot on recovering from mistakes," he added, "but we didn’t do it well enough. That was our issue in the third quarter."

The Tigers poured it on in the second half, winning 52-7.

Things won't get any easier for the Trojans this weekend when they host Cheyenne Central. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Central had a 7-0 lead against two-time defending state champion Sheridan late in the first half before the Broncs rallied for a 26-7 victory.

"Once Sheridan got the lead they just kind of leaned on them," Makelky said. "Central is long and athletic. They look like a bunch of 6-4 basketball guys on a football field. They’re physical up front and their defense is very aggressive."

Makelky is convinced the Indians will increase that aggressiveness against the Trojans, who started five sophomores in the opener.

"I think Central will try to attack us and pressure us," he said. "Our secondary is going to get challenged. Rock Springs didn’t try to beat us over the top, but (Central) is going to come after us and throw the ball deep."

Even if the KW defense can slow down the Central offense, Makelky knows the KW offense has to be able to score early and then maintain momentum. They did the first part of the equation against Rock Springs, but failed in the latter.

"We learned that we can come out and execute and move the ball," he said. "But putting points on the board once we got inside the 40 was terrible by our offense."

KW's lone touchdown came in the second quarter on a 14-yard pass from sophomore Carter Alvar to junior Landon Walker.

Despite the loss, and the second-half breakdowns, Makelky remains optimistic about the Trojans moving forward.

"Here’s a silver lining," he offered. "We had five sophomore starters. And that’s because we have a really good sophomore class, not because the other guys are bad.

"We’re paying the price early to get those guys experience. We had some guys in critical spots who were playing freshman football a year ago. That didn’t pay off on Friday night, but I’m confident that it will pay off this season. Those guys are going to grow up fast."