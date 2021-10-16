Kelly Walsh football continues to come up empty on offense

For the third consecutive week, Kelly Walsh dug itself a hole that it's offense couldn't climb out of. The end result was a 40-7 loss to Cheyenne East on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium that dropped the Trojans to 3-5.

After Cade Pugh scored on a 1-yard dive to cap East's opening drive, Kelly Walsh took over at its 38-yard line and drove to the Thunderbirds' 45. On fourth-and-6, though, East linebacker Hayden Pafford intercepted junior quarterback Gibson Sasser's pass over the middle and returned it to the KW 17. Two plays later Pugh had his second touchdown of the night to give the second-ranked T-Birds a 13-0 advantage.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, it was a pattern that was repeated throughout the game. The Kelly Walsh offense drove into Cheyenne East territory on five of its first six possessions but failed to find the end zone.

"That’s a mental thing," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. "There’s a penalty zone where whenever we get close to scoring we have an unforced penalty so we can back up and not score.

"I don’t know where that zone starts, but we need to practice that situation next week because there were at least three drives where that seemed to happen."