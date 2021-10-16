Kelly Walsh football continues to come up empty on offense

For the third consecutive week, Kelly Walsh dug itself a hole that it's offense couldn't climb out of. The end result was a 40-7 loss to Cheyenne East on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium that dropped the Trojans to 3-5.
After Cade Pugh scored on a 1-yard dive to cap East's opening drive, Kelly Walsh took over at its 38-yard line and drove to the Thunderbirds' 45. On fourth-and-6, though, East linebacker Hayden Pafford intercepted junior quarterback Gibson Sasser's pass over the middle and returned it to the KW 17. Two plays later Pugh had his second touchdown of the night to give the second-ranked T-Birds a 13-0 advantage.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, it was a pattern that was repeated throughout the game. The Kelly Walsh offense drove into Cheyenne East territory on five of its first six possessions but failed to find the end zone.
"That’s a mental thing," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. "There’s a penalty zone where whenever we get close to scoring we have an unforced penalty so we can back up and not score.
"I don’t know where that zone starts, but we need to practice that situation next week because there were at least three drives where that seemed to happen."
Trailing 26-0 after Pugh's third touchdown run and a 29-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Cam Hayes to Garet Schlabs, the Trojans had a chance to go into the half with some momentum. Back-to-back first downs put them at the East 48, but consecutive penalties and two incompletions gave the ball back to the T-Birds with 24 seconds remaining in the half.
East (7-1) needed just three plays to find the end zone. Hayes connected with Pafford for a 34-yard gain, found Schlabs on the sideline for a 5-yard gain and then hit Schlabs for an 8-yard scoring strike to make it 33-0 with just 2 seconds on the clock.
Hayes, who was making his first start of the season after senior starter Gavin Goff suffered a season-ending knee injury late in last week's victory over Cheyenne Central, finished 8-of-11 for 135 yards with the two touchdowns to Schlabs.
"Cam definitely did a good job," Cheyenne East head coach Chad Goff said. "He knows the system. He had time at the JV level to just get better and he’s done that week by week. He slings the ball well and he understands our offense.
"I thought the offensive line gave him great time to be the quarterback he is. I’m truly proud of the kid to come in as a sophomore and get the win in a 4A football game."
Both teams came into the game averaging almost 200 rushing yards per game. And while the final numbers favored Kelly Walsh, it was East that took control of the game early with its ground attack.
The T-Birds didn't attempt a pass their first two drives, instead pushing their way down the field for 89 yards on the opening drive and 17 on the second. Pugh, who finished with 138 yards on 16 attempts, carried the ball eight times for 73 yards and two TDs to open the game.
"Cade had a great game tonight," Hayes said. "That took a lot of pressure off me because I was nervous with this being my first start."
Kelly Walsh found some life in the second half before penalties once again took their toll. Cam Burkett, who was limited to just 33 yards rushing in the first half, broke free for a 64-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and the Trojans got to the East 28 before penalties pushed them back to the 45 and forced them to punt.
After East made it 40-0 on Pugh's fourth touchdown run of the game, Kelly Walsh moved from its own 21 to the T-Birds' 11. But Beckham Stowe's 28-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
The Trojans finally found the end zone when Burkett, who finished with 138 yards on 20 carries, scored Kelly Walsh's first touchdown in two weeks on a 9-yard run.
Despite the loss, KW still heads into next week's regular season finale against Gillette (3-5) with something to play for. While both teams are already in the playoffs, the winner will be the No. 6 seed and the loser will be the No. 7 seed.
"The motivation is this is your last home game and it’s for a playoff spot," Makelky said. "That’s our mentality. And our execution has got to get better."
