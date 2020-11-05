Kelly Walsh football faces Thunder Basin with trip to championship game on line

“We have to start off like we did last week where we focused on every play and didn’t look too far ahead,” KW senior defensive lineman Dom Gray said. “We just have to be tough and get off the ball fast.”

Gray, who has 11 tackles for loss and five sacks, leads the charge up front for the Trojans. Fellow seniors Siope Palepale and LaTrelle Montgomery have added support with a combined eight TFL and six sacks.

Offensively, Kelly Walsh (5-5) is hoping its triple-option attack can find some footing against the Bolts. In their previous meeting, Thunder Basin sacked KW senior quarterback Trenton Walker five times and tackled junior back Burkett behind the line of scrimmage on six occasions.

Makelky takes most of the blame for that after he was forced to reshuffle KW’s offensive line the night before the game because of an injury. He doesn’t expect to see a repeat performance Friday night.

“We have to find a way to run the ball better than we did last time against them,” he said. “This time we’ve got all our guys ready to go, we’re playing different and we’ve got a much better game plan. I think we can get some big plays behind them if they want to play that aggressively.”