Kelly Walsh football faces Thunder Basin with trip to championship game on line

One week after knocking off former No. 1 Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A quarterfinals, Kelly Walsh will be in search of back-to-back upsets when it faces No. 3 seed Thunder Basin in the semifinals Friday in Gillette.
The Trojans, who entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, are in the semifinals for the second time in four years, but haven’t advanced to the state championship game since their last state title in 1981. So while they were able to celebrate the victory over Central, they returned to the field this week with a renewed focus.
“Our focus is on how do we handle success?” second-year Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky said after Tuesday’s practice. “We enjoyed the win in the locker room, but Monday it was back to work because we can’t be satisfied.
“These guys aren’t going to overlook us. They’re not going to be the second victim to this whole Cinderella thing.”
“These guys” are the Bolts, a team that dominated the Trojans in a 35-13 victory back on Oct. 2. Thunder Basin senior Jaxon Pikula rushed for more than 150 yards and three scores and Kelly Walsh didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the second half.
If the Trojans are going to win Friday their No. 1 priority is finding a way to slow down Pikula. That’s easier said than done, though, as he enters the game with 1,424 yards rushing and 16 TDs. He’s also caught 20 passes for 331 yards and three scores.
“We have to contain their back,” Makelky stated. “I think he’s the best back in the state besides ours (KW junior Cam Burkett). And he’s actually their big-play guy in the passing game with some of those screens and what he can do after the catch.”
In last week’s win over Natrona County, Pikula scored on a 77-yard screen pass that sparked the Bolts to a 19-14 come-from-behind victory.
“I don’t know if we can stop him,” Makelky added, “but we have to contain him and make some other guys do some things.”
While Pikula does the heavy lifting for the Bolts, they do have other weapons. Twin senior running backs Hayden and Hunter Lunberg have combined for 11 rushing touchdowns and junior quarterback Ryan Baker has completed 148 of 250 passes for 1,984 yards and 18 TDs with seven interceptions. His primary targets -- Ty Myers, Andre Felton and Dylan Catlin -- have combined for 95 receptions for 1,332 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Thunder Basin (8-2) also feature a matchup problem in 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end Dyse Shepherd and a senior-laden offensive line that averages about 250 pounds.
“Everybody is bigger than us up front,” Makelky acknowledged, “but we’ve been finding ways to compete. We have to use our speed against their size.”
It’s what the Trojans did last week in building a 28-0 lead against Central and holding on for a 28-14 victory.
“We have to start off like we did last week where we focused on every play and didn’t look too far ahead,” KW senior defensive lineman Dom Gray said. “We just have to be tough and get off the ball fast.”
Gray, who has 11 tackles for loss and five sacks, leads the charge up front for the Trojans. Fellow seniors Siope Palepale and LaTrelle Montgomery have added support with a combined eight TFL and six sacks.
Offensively, Kelly Walsh (5-5) is hoping its triple-option attack can find some footing against the Bolts. In their previous meeting, Thunder Basin sacked KW senior quarterback Trenton Walker five times and tackled junior back Burkett behind the line of scrimmage on six occasions.
Makelky takes most of the blame for that after he was forced to reshuffle KW’s offensive line the night before the game because of an injury. He doesn’t expect to see a repeat performance Friday night.
“We have to find a way to run the ball better than we did last time against them,” he said. “This time we’ve got all our guys ready to go, we’re playing different and we’ve got a much better game plan. I think we can get some big plays behind them if they want to play that aggressively.”
Senior Dom Jahr has been the Trojans’ big-play guy in the passing game with 18 catches for 489 yards and five TDs, three of which have covered at least 75 yards. Walker has shown that when he has time to throw he can move the chains. He is 91-of-145 for 1,392 yards with eight TDs and five interceptions. He has also run for 518 yards and six scores.
The Trojans’ primary offensive weapon, however, is Burkett. The junior is third in 4A in rushing with 1,080 yards and has 16 rushing TDs to tie Pikula for the most in 4A.
Kelly Walsh knows it won’t have the element of surprise working in its favor like it did last week against Central. But the Trojans also know they’re just one game away from playing for a state championship.
“It feels great to be back out here,” Gray admitted. “I’m really proud of my team and what we did last week. Now we have to keep it going.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!