Kelly Walsh football faces uphill battle, beginning with undefeated Sheridan

Kelly Walsh's streak is in jeopardy. The Trojans, who have qualified for the Class 4A state football playoffs the past 10 years (2012-21), have some work to do in the final three weeks of the regular season if they want to extend their streak to 11.

The Trojans (1-5) had a chance to all but clinch a playoff spot last weekend but suffered a 14-7 defeat at previous winless Laramie. The loss left KW tied with Laramie and Rock Springs in the standings, one game ahead of Cheyenne South. Kelly Walsh has already played all three teams, with its only victory coming against South.

To qualify for the postseason, KW will likely have to pull off an upset in one of its final three regular-season games, and it won't be easy. The Trojans' finishing stretch begins Friday at home against defending state champion Sheridan, which is 4A's only remaining undefeated team. KW then hosts Thunder Basin (3-3) before ending at Cheyenne East (5-1).

The Trojans' struggles this season have primarily been on offense. They are eighth in 4A in total offense, averaging just 224.0 yards and 12.2 points per game. Outside of a 33-29 loss at Gillette two weeks ago, the only time Kelly Walsh scored in double figures was in its 17-7 victory over South on Sept. 9.

Kelly Walsh senior quarterback Gibson Sasser (52-of-115 for 632 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions) might be able to find some success through the air, though. Sheridan is last in the classification in pass defense, allowing 230 passing yards per game. In their most recent games the Broncs gave up 340 yards through the air to Thunder Basin and 420 to East.

Most likely, the game will be decided in the trenches. The Kelly Walsh defense line, led by Kadon Boyce and Derek Burt, will have their hands full trying to contain Colson Coon, the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. The senior running back leads 4A with 912 rushing yards and 16 TDs. Boyce and Burt have combined for 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.