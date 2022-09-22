Kelly Walsh football hopes to get its season on track at Gillette

The Kelly Walsh football team is ready for a road trip. After playing three of its first four games at Harry Geldien Stadium, the Trojans (1-3) head to Gillette on Friday to take on the No. 4 Camels (3-1). KW is back on the road the following week when they play at Laramie.

Head coach Aaron Makelky believes getting away from home the next two games is just what his team needs at this point of the season. The Trojans' first three home games were Senior Night (loss to Rock Springs), homecoming (win against Cheyenne South) and last week's Oil Bowl (loss to Natrona County).

"I think it’s a good thing that we’re going on the road for two weeks," Makelky said. "Senior Night, Homecoming, Oil Bowl … that’s a lot of rah-rah stuff. Let’s have a normal week."

The "normal" week still comes with challenges, however. Gillette has won three in a row since a season-opening loss to Cheyenne East.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Drube has completed 53 of 106 passes for 715 yards and 12 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also leads the Camels with 146 rushing yards and two scores.

Kelly Walsh counters with a defense that is allowing just 93.0 passing yards per game, which leads Class 4A. In last week's Oil Bowl loss, the Trojans held the Mustangs to 81 passing yards, with 40 of them coming on one play. KW was within one score in the third quarter before allowing two long touchdown runs.

"Kelly Walsh has a really good defensive line," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "That was a battle up front."

The Trojans will be looking to find some offense on the road to help out its defense. Kelly Walsh is averaging just 8.2 points per game and has only three offensive touchdowns through four games.

Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser had his most productive passing game of the season against NC, throwing for 157 yards, including a 39-yard score to senior Aiden Emanuelson.

With only four regular-season games remaining after Friday, Kelly Walsh's playoff push begins at Gillette. Heading into this weekend, the Trojans are on the right side of the postseason bubble.

Makelky expects KW to remain there.

"If we get our kids to prepare like they did this week we’ll win football games," he said after the Oil Bowl. "It wasn’t good enough tonight, but it will be good enough the rest of the season."