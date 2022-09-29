Kelly Walsh football hopes to play complete game at Laramie on Friday

After scoring just 33 points and having three offensive touchdowns in its first four games, Kelly Walsh erupted for 33 points last week at Gillette. The problem for the Trojans is that they gave up 49 to the Camels.

The loss dropped Kelly Walsh to 1-4 heading into Friday's game at Laramie.

"I call it opposite day," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said of last week's game. "Everything we did really well all year we did poorly on Friday night. In almost every area we had struggled in we made drastic improvements. It was the best our offense has played and Gillette has a good defense."

"The way I took it was, now we can do that (offense) and we know we’ve done that (defense) for four weeks. We have to put it together."

The Trojans will try to do just that against the 0-5 Plainsmen, who are averaging just 7.8 points per game while allowing 44.2 ppg.

Kelly Walsh rushed for 167 yards and threw for 220 more against Gillette. Both marks were season highs. Unfortunately, the Trojans also gave up a season-high 324 passing yards, including four touchdown passes of at least 40 yards.

Those numbers could be enticing for Laramie, which has scored five of its six touchdowns through the air.

"Laramie can throw the ball and they can run trick plays," Makelky said. "What do they have to lose? We’re going to get their best game and their best effort. We can’t just show up and win."

If the Kelly Walsh defense responds to the challenge, the Trojans believe their offense will build on last week's showing. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser ran for a touchdown and had scoring passes of 41 and 73 yards to senior Erich Hulshizer, and junior Kadon Boyce added two rushing touchdowns.

"We’re starting to get ourselves together," Boyce said. "It’s just going to take more energy and effort. Honestly, it’s got my fingers tingling because I can feel it coming and it’s an amazing feeling."

A victory Friday would put Kelly Walsh in solid position to extend its current postseason streak to 11 consecutive seasons. But with games remaining against Sheridan (5-0), Thunder Basin (2-3) and Cheyenne East (5-0), a loss could put the Trojans on the outside looking in when the playoffs roll around.

Makelky likes the challenge.

"I’m a firm believer that pressure is a privilege," he said. "It’s a good thing to say, ‘This is a must win.’ I don’t want to coach somewhere where you say, ‘Oh, this game doesn’t matter.’"