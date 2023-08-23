The Kelly Walsh football team is ready to put last season in its rear view mirror; the farther back, the better.

The Trojans finished 1-8 and missed the Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2011. KW’s only victory came against winless Cheyenne South in Week 2.

“They understand the mandate to improve after last year’s results,” head coach Aaron Makelky said at practice Tuesday morning. “I mean, you can’t defend that and just say, let’s do the same thing the same way with the same effort because then we’ll get the same result.”

Kelly Walsh has to replace its starting offensive line, the majority of its receiving corps and secondary, and doesn’t have a quarterback who attempted a pass in a varsity game last season. Heading into Friday’s opener at Rock Springs, junior Landon Walker appears to be the frontrunner to start behind center, with sophomore Carter Alvar also in the mix.

“I thought I was going to be at receiver,” Walker admitted, “but they wanted me at quarterback and I was ready for a change. I was ready to take on that spot and be a leader.”

Even if Walker doesn’t get the call against the Tigers, the Trojans will find a way to get the defending state champion triple jumper on the field.

“I think he could start at any of the 11 positions on either side of the ball,” Makelky said of Walker. “He’s just that athletic. It comes down to how does he help the team the most?”

Despite being inexperienced throughout the lineup the Trojans do return their top three rushers in senior Kadon Boyce and juniors Brant Blocker and Mekhi Bovee.

“It’s a fun dichotomy,” Makelky offered, “because we don’t have one returning starter on the O-line in front of them, but we’ve got three or four experienced running backs. I wish we could balance that.”

Boyce anchors what should be a solid defensive line along with senior Caleb Ortberg and junior Tyvon Nichols.

“Our defense all around is looking great,” Boyce said. “And our offense is coming together.

“I think we have a lot of potential and can do some really good stuff on Friday and for the rest of the season.”

The Trojans defense expects to be tested against the Tigers, who return starting quarterback Michael Faigl, leading rusher Brycen Coombs and leading receiver Goodness Okere. Rock Springs (3-7), which rolled to a 42-7 victory over KW in last year’s opener, also welcomes a new head coach in Ted Holmstrom, who coached previously at Lyman, Riverside and Laramie in addition to coaching in Michigan.

Makelky, who was an assistant coach at Big Piney when Holmstrom led Lyman to the Class 2A state championship game in 2011, has no doubt the longtime coach will have his players ready for the Trojans.

“I expect them to be good,” Makelky said. “He’s probably pretty good at installing and teaching because he’s done this in a lot of different places.

“He does a really good job of using his kids. Even when Lyman didn’t have the most talented roster he found ways to get his most talented players the ball.”

Makelky is hoping to do the same thing with the Trojans this season. And it begins Friday in Rock Springs.

Trojans Tracker FRIDAY: Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m. LAST SEASON: Trojans (1-8); Tigers (3-7). NEW ROLE: Junior Landon Walker will likely get his first start at quarterback for the Trojans. HE SAID IT: "I thought I was going to be at receiver, but they wanted me at quarterback and I was ready for a change." -- Walker.

