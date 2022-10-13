Kelly Walsh football looks for ways to slow down Thunder Basin offense

Kelly Walsh dug itself a hole two weeks ago when it lost to previously winless Laramie. With just two weeks left in the regular season the Trojans are still trying to climb out of it.

A 48-13 home loss to defending state champion and top-ranked Sheridan last week only made the hole deeper. The next chance for the Trojans (1-6) to stay alive for a postseason berth comes Friday when they host No. 5 Thunder Basin (4-3).

"We've had a good week of practice," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said, "but we've got to be realistic. It's a tough climb."

The Bolts, who have already secured a spot in the playoffs, are still in position to host a first-round game. They lead Class 4A in total offense at 477.0 yards per game and are No. 2 in scoring at 43.6 points per game. Obviously, the Trojans, who are No. 3 in total defense (305.0 ypg), need to find a way to slow down the Thunder Basin offense.

"Slow down is the right way to put it because I don't think you can completely stop them," Makelky said. "What makes it tough is how balanced they are. People think of them as a pass-happy team, but the last few weeks they've been very explosive running the ball.

"So we're going to have to make sure we line up right and make tackles. We can't allow a 10-yard gain to turn into an 80-yard gain."

Nic Black leads the Bolts' ground attack with 707 yards and nine touchdowns. In the passing game, quarterback Alonso Aguilar has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His primary targets have been Kayden LaFramboise (60 catches for 842 yards and 12 TDs) and Darius Felton (23 catches for 354 yards and six scores).

Offensively for the Trojans, this season has been a struggle. Other than its 49-33 loss at Gillette on Sept. 23, Kelly Walsh has averaged just 8.8 points per game. KW scored two second-half touchdowns, including a 56-yard score from sophomore Mekhi Bovee, against Sheridan and rushed for 173 yards, but fumbled the ball away to the Broncs four times.

"We moved the ball last week," Makelky said, "but we didn't take care of the ball. We can't afford to put the ball on the ground.

Sophomore Brant Blocker leads KW with 246 rushing yards while junior Kadon Boyce has run for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Boyce also leads the team with 64 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser has completed just 60 of 132 passes for 710 yards and four TDs, with six interceptions.

Despite the uphill climb his team faces, Makelky remains optimistic.

"We're getting some guys back that have missed some games," he noted. "I think that has helped the team because we still have guys out here who love the game of football."