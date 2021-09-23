 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh football looks to bounce back against visiting Laramie
PREP FOOTBALL

Kelly Walsh football looks to bounce back against visiting Laramie

  • Updated
Oil Bowl

Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett looks for an opening in the Natrona County defense during the Oil Bowl on Sept. 17 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, for the Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh will try to end its two-game skid Friday when the Trojans host winless Laramie at Harry Geldien Stadium. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh (2-2) opened the season with a 70-14 rout of Cheyenne South and followed with a 21-13 home victory against Cheyenne Central. Playing without senior standout Cam Burkett the following week, the Trojans suffered a 52-0 shutout loss at Rock Springs.

Last Friday, Kelly Walsh lost its fifth consecutive Oil Bowl to crosstown rival Natrona County, 42-7, although the Trojans controlled the ball for the majority of the first half. They took the opening kickoff and drove to the Mustangs’ 22-yard line before the drive stalled. Beckham Stowe came out to attempt a 40-yard field goal, but NC’s Wyatt Powell blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown. Later in the half, Stowe’s 49-yard attempt hit off the crossbar. The Trojans expect to fare better against a Laramie team that has been outscored 199-11 through four games. The Plainsmen were shut out in two of their first three games and finally scored their first touchdown — a 3-yard scoring run by quarterback Ben Malone — in the 49-8 loss to Cheyenne East. Burkett leads the Trojans with 263 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards and has scored four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Hunter Mogen has completed 17 of 38 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Malone is 31-of-51 passing for 286 yards with five interceptions.

Laramie has committed 16 turnovers and is last in 4A in turnover margin at minues-14. Kelly Walsh is plus-3 in that department.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Trojans Tracker

FRIDAY: Laramie (0-4) at Kelly Walsh (2-2), 6 p.m.

ON THE REBOUND: The Trojans are hoping to get back on the winning track against the struggling Plainsmen.

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

