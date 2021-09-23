Kelly Walsh football looks to bounce back against visiting Laramie

Last Friday, Kelly Walsh lost its fifth consecutive Oil Bowl to crosstown rival Natrona County, 42-7, although the Trojans controlled the ball for the majority of the first half. They took the opening kickoff and drove to the Mustangs’ 22-yard line before the drive stalled. Beckham Stowe came out to attempt a 40-yard field goal, but NC’s Wyatt Powell blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown. Later in the half, Stowe’s 49-yard attempt hit off the crossbar. The Trojans expect to fare better against a Laramie team that has been outscored 199-11 through four games. The Plainsmen were shut out in two of their first three games and finally scored their first touchdown — a 3-yard scoring run by quarterback Ben Malone — in the 49-8 loss to Cheyenne East. Burkett leads the Trojans with 263 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards and has scored four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Hunter Mogen has completed 17 of 38 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Malone is 31-of-51 passing for 286 yards with five interceptions.