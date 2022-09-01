Kelly Walsh football looks to bounce back at Cheyenne Central

After opening the season with a 42-7 home loss to Rock Springs, things won't get much easier for Kelly Walsh on Friday. The Trojans head to the Capital City to face Cheyenne Central, which lost 24-21 to defending Class 4A state champion Sheridan last weekend on a last-second field goal.

Kelly Walsh failed to generate any offense until its final possession against the Tigers. Prior to senior quarterback Gibson Sasser's 57-yard connection to sophomore running back Brant Blocker, the Trojans had managed just 87 yards of total offense.

Sasser, who was under pressure all game behind a relatively inexperienced offensive line, completed 10 of 18 passes for 133 yards. He also had -28 yards rushing on 12 carries, including five sacks.

Blocker and junior Kadon Boyce each finished with seven yards on the ground as Kelly Walsh finished with just 11 yards rushing.

Defensively, Boyce and senior Derek Burt both had tackles for loss against the Tigers, while Blocker scored the Trojans' only touchdown on a pick-six late in the first quarter that trimmed the Rock Springs' lead to 14-7.

Obviously, Kelly Walsh will likely need a better performance against Central if it hopes to avoid its first 0-2 start in three years. The Indians, who lost 21-13 at Kelly Walsh last year and missed the playoffs with a 2-8 record, nearly pulled off the upset against Sheridan. With the score tied at 21-all, Central had the ball in its own territory, but the Broncs forced a turnover and kicked the game-winning 21-yard field goal three plays later.

Senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett was once again the driving force for Central, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 133 yards with another score. Junior Mason Counter led the Indians with 74 yards rushing, while Jackson Whitworth caught eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown and Richard Prescott had five receptions for 31 yards.

Kelly Walsh might be able to find success in its running game Friday as Sheridan rushed for 263 yards against the Central defense and finished with 426 yards overall.