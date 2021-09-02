Kelly Walsh football looks to build off last week's blowout when it hosts Central

Makelky said in the preseason that all three quarterbacks would play in the opener, and he proved true to his word.

“The first guy (Mogen) probably didn’t like his reps,”Makelky said, “but he did his thing and he did it well. And then it was time for the other guys to get their opportunity. We just did what we thought was best.”

In addition to Jackson’s fumble return for a score, senior Landon Pepple did the same in the second half. Pepple also had another fumble recovery and Erich Hulshiser intercepted a pass to help the Trojans finish plus-3 in the turnover department.

“The thing about turnovers is they cover up all the other mistakes on a drive,” Makelky explained.

KW will be facing a Central team that generated just 123 yards of total offense against the Mustangs.

“Offensively, they played some different guys under center and I didn’t get a clear sense of ‘this is the guy going forward,’” Makelky said. “And defensively they did some different things in the second half so I’m not sure what to expect.”

The Trojans are hoping for a big crowd for their home opener, and have done all they can to make that happen. It will be Senior Night for the 21 KW seniors as well as Youth Football Night.