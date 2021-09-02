Kelly Walsh football looks to build off last week's blowout when it hosts Central

Kelly Walsh wasted little time in establishing its dominance over Cheyenne South in last week’s season opener. The Trojans returned a fumble for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and built a 28-0 first-quarter lead on its way to a 70-14 rout of the Bison.
The Trojans will hope to continue that momentum Friday when they host Cheyenne Central at Harry Geldien Stadium. Kelly Walsh knocked off the Indians in the Class 4A quarterfinals last season before losing to Thunder Basin in the semifinals. Central is coming off a 22-0 loss to Natrona County.
KW head coach Aaron Makelky knows the Tribe will do all it can to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.
“Especially against two Casper schools that they’ve been beating lately,” Makelky said. “They’ll have a good game plan and they’ll be excited to play us again.”
The Trojans rushed for 337 yards, even though senior Cam Burkett, who rushed for a team-best 1,090 yards last season, didn’t even have a rushing attempt. Instead, sophomore quarterback Eric Whitley led the way with 70 yards on the ground and seniors Jordan Jackson (67) and Lane Johnson (62) combining for 129.
Kelly Walsh also gained 169 yards through the air, with senior starter Hunter Mogen throwing for 109 and junior backup Gibson Sasser 40. Both had TD passes to Burkett as Mogen connected for an 89-yard score and Sasser found the senior standout for a 40-yarder.
Makelky said in the preseason that all three quarterbacks would play in the opener, and he proved true to his word.
“The first guy (Mogen) probably didn’t like his reps,”Makelky said, “but he did his thing and he did it well. And then it was time for the other guys to get their opportunity. We just did what we thought was best.”
In addition to Jackson’s fumble return for a score, senior Landon Pepple did the same in the second half. Pepple also had another fumble recovery and Erich Hulshiser intercepted a pass to help the Trojans finish plus-3 in the turnover department.
“The thing about turnovers is they cover up all the other mistakes on a drive,” Makelky explained.
KW will be facing a Central team that generated just 123 yards of total offense against the Mustangs.
“Offensively, they played some different guys under center and I didn’t get a clear sense of ‘this is the guy going forward,’” Makelky said. “And defensively they did some different things in the second half so I’m not sure what to expect.”
The Trojans are hoping for a big crowd for their home opener, and have done all they can to make that happen. It will be Senior Night for the 21 KW seniors as well as Youth Football Night.
“We invited everybody in Casper and they don’t have to pay to get in,” Makelky said. “So if we can’t get some excitement in here Friday night there’s no hope.”