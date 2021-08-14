Kelly Walsh football looks to reload, rebuild after last year's semifinal run

Outside of Burkett, though, the Trojans return just two players – senior Hunter Mogen and junior Gibson Sasser – who had more than 20 yards of total offense. On defense, seniors Nathan Costalez and Chase Ortberg headline a group that welcomes back just seven players who finished with double-digit tackles.

Still, Burkett is impressed with what he’s seen in the first week of practice.

“So far it’s been very productive,” he said. “We’ve improved a lot since the first day.”

This is also the first year in which Makelky has had a full offseason and preseason to work with his team. The former Big Piney coach was hired in late March of 2019 and last year’s spring and summer camps were taken away by the coronavirus pandemic. So even though every other team in the state faced the same situation last year, Burkett believes this spring and summer were especially beneficial to the Trojans.

“Spring camp really helped because it gave us a head start,” he said. “We had some offseason weight training and speed work and that really gave us a head start as compared to last year.

“As for me, I focused on team bonding and getting to know the guys. I want everybody to get to know everybody else and I want them to succeed in their goals during the season.”