Kelly Walsh football looks to reload, rebuild after last year's semifinal run

Coming off a season in which it advanced to the Class 4A semifinals for just the third time since 2009, the Kelly Walsh football team has some holes to fill if it wants to get back there.
The Trojans have to replace the majority of their offensive line, starting quarterback and the four leading receivers on offense. Defensively, they return just two of their top 10 tacklers from last year. Third-year head coach Aaron Makelky knows the on-field production isn’t the only thing the Trojans have to account for in 2021.
“The hardest thing to replace from that graduating class isn’t the skill players, even though pretty much all of our skill guys graduated,” he said, “it’s the leadership vacuum that they leave. We’ll have skill guys that can step up and do some things physically, but in terms of bringing other guys along and being leaders? That’s going to be the biggest challenge.”
“But right now the words that probably come to mind are raw, excited and potential.”
Thankfully for Kelly Walsh, it does return running back/kick returner Cam Burkett. The senior rushed for a team-leading 927 yards and 14 touchdowns and accounted for 1,243 all-purpose yards last season in earning all-state honors.
Burkett capped his outstanding junior campaign by winning the 4A shot put title and running the anchor leg on KW’s first-place 4x100 relay team at the Wyoming State High School Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Outside of Burkett, though, the Trojans return just two players – senior Hunter Mogen and junior Gibson Sasser – who had more than 20 yards of total offense. On defense, seniors Nathan Costalez and Chase Ortberg headline a group that welcomes back just seven players who finished with double-digit tackles.
Still, Burkett is impressed with what he’s seen in the first week of practice.
“So far it’s been very productive,” he said. “We’ve improved a lot since the first day.”
This is also the first year in which Makelky has had a full offseason and preseason to work with his team. The former Big Piney coach was hired in late March of 2019 and last year’s spring and summer camps were taken away by the coronavirus pandemic. So even though every other team in the state faced the same situation last year, Burkett believes this spring and summer were especially beneficial to the Trojans.
“Spring camp really helped because it gave us a head start,” he said. “We had some offseason weight training and speed work and that really gave us a head start as compared to last year.
“As for me, I focused on team bonding and getting to know the guys. I want everybody to get to know everybody else and I want them to succeed in their goals during the season.”
Burkett added that he’s seen some “really good” leadership from the other seniors, while the underclassmen have shown flashes of excellence.