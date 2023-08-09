After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, the Kelly Walsh football team returned to the practice field this week for fall camp.

The Trojans struggled through a 1-8 campaign — their only victory came against winless Cheyenne South — but are expected to have a number of key contributors back.

“I hope they have a basic understanding of our scheme,” fifth-year head coach Aaron Makelky said after practice Tuesday. “They should be going, ‘This is a review. The algebra teacher taught this last week, it’s not the first time I’ve ever heard it.’”

Kelly Walsh is expected to return its top three rushers and five of its top six defensive point producers from last year.

Just two days into practice Makelky has been pleased with the competition, but is nowhere close to finalizing roster spots.

“The other thing is just guys competing, because we don’t even have a depth chart. In a spread sheet one doesn’t even exist,” he said. “So there’s a competition of ... I’m out here to earn a spot. Or show my coach what I can do or find out what I can get better at during this camp so I can be a guy on the field that helps us.”

Asked if he was impressed with the number of players through the first two days, Makelky was noncommittal.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t know what’s good,” he said. “The freshmen (class) is in the 30 to 40 range and the upperclassmen are in about the 50s range.

“I think for the freshmen speeding up the cycle of learning is the key. Because some of these guys haven’t played or they’re learning a new position. So if it’s the second time they’re seeing it in August they’re just going to close the gap faster than if it’s the first time.”

The Trojans open the season Aug. 25 at Rock Springs before hosting Cheyenne Central on Sept. 1 at Harry Geldien Stadium.