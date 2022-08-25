Kelly Walsh football opens season against last year's state runner-up Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh's Aaron Makelky and Rock Springs' Mark Lenhardt both left smaller schools three years ago to take on the challenge of coaching in the state's biggest classification.

Makelky and the Trojans made a surprise run to the state semifinals two years ago, but injuries and an inconsistent passing game, combined with a defense that allowed 36.3 points per game, proved to be their undoing last season. Kelly Walsh (3-7) won three of its first five games, but ended the season on a five-game losing streak, capped by a 42-21 loss at Rock Springs in the quarterfinals.

Lenhardt and the Tigers lost in the quarterfinals his first two years at the helm. Last year, though, a strong senior class led Rock Springs (10-2) to the state championship game, where their season ended with a loss to Sheridan.

Heading into Friday night's season-opener at KW's Harry Geldien Stadium, both the Trojans and the Tigers will be looking to establish an identity for the 2022 campaign.

"Last year we had a special group of kids," Lenhardt said. "This year we've only got seven seniors, but we've got kids that have been in this system for four years so they know what to expect. We're just going to have to find a way to be competitive in every game."

Kelly Walsh also has to replace a number of senior starters. Unlike Rock Springs, however, the Trojans expect to rely more on their passing game than in years past. It's understandable considering two-time all-state running back Cameron Burkett is now throwing for the University of Wyoming track & field team.

"We have a lot of new faces," Makelky said. "We’re going to be smaller, but hopefully faster. I think we have some energetic and enthusiastic older kids.

"The big focus right now is on building some leaders. And we do have a group of guys that are taking ownership with that."

Seniors Gibson Sasser, Erich Hulshizer, Chris Pickering and Andrew Bessey have taken on that leadership role after the four were named team captains last week. Sasser was part of a three-man rotation at quarterback last year; Hulshizer, who was an all-state defensive back last season, is also lining up at a receiver position; and Pickering and Bessey anchor the Trojans' offensive line.

With so many new faces on both sides of the ball, neither Lenhardt nor Makelky know what to expect Friday.

"We're kind of going into it blind," Lenhardt admitted. "So we're going to have to be ready to adjust on the fly."