Kelly Walsh football searches for winning formula when it host Cheyenne East

Kelly Walsh has already qualified for the playoffs. But if it hopes to match (or better) last year’s surprising run to the Class 4A semifinals there’s a lot of work to do.
The Trojans (3-4) will try to end a two-game slide Friday when they host defending state champion Cheyenne East. The second-ranked Thunderbirds (6-1) have won six in a row following a season-opening loss to Thunder Basin.
“We’re going to have to play our best game to beat them,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. “And we definitely have to play better than we have the last few weeks.”
Kelly Walsh struggled on both sides of the ball in back-to-back losses to Thunder Basin (61-21) and Sheridan (42-0) the past two weeks, although it was only down 14-0 to the Broncs at halftime.
Senior running back Cam Burkett has done what he can to keep the Trojans in contention. He has rushed for 635 yards and five touchdowns and also leads the team with nine receptions for 205 yards and two scores.
However, the three-man quarterback rotation of junior Gibson Sasser, sophomore Eric Whitley and senior Hunter Mogen is a combined 45-of-100 for 536 yards with six TDs and three interceptions. The Trojans are averaging just 78 passing yards per game, which puts them ahead of only Cheyenne South (58 passing yards per game).
“Sasser threw the ball well last week, but we did a poor job of catching it,” Makelky said. “We have to have some guys step up and help him out.”
Cheyenne East, on the other hand, is second in 4A with an average of 198 passing yards per game behind senior signal-caller Gavin Goff, who was injured late in last week’s victory against Cheyenne Central. After earning all-state honors at wide receiver last season, Goff has stepped in nicely for record-setting QB Graedyn Buell, completing 101 of 146 passes for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 428 yards and six TDs.
The T-Birds are also second in rushing yards per game (196.0) and lead 4A in total offense (394.0 yards per game).Senior Cade Pugh leads the T-Birds with 540 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while senior Garret Schlabs leads 4A with 45 receptions for 527 yards and 10 TDs. Sophomore Drew Jackson has caught 20 passes for 382 yards and two scores and also averages 61.7 yards per kick return.
“They are a good passing team and a good running team,” Makelky stated. “They’re going to spread us out and make us run in space because that’s where they have the advantage. We’d rather line up and go heavy and maybe try and lean on them. We might have an advantage there.. We’ll see who can dictate terms.”
The Trojans are allowing just 137 passing yards per game, but have allowed 14 touchdown passes and are last in 4A with just two interceptions. They also have just two sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the season.
Defensive back Erich Hulshizer leads Kelly Walsh with 13.7 defensive points per game. He has five pass breakups and one of the team’s two interceptions on the season.
For the T-Birds, Ethan Brinkman and Trevor Eldridge anchor a unit that leads 4A in passing yards allowed (119.0 per game).
Kelly Walsh will be looking to end a 12-game losing streak to East. The Trojans haven’t defeated the T-Birds since 2009.
