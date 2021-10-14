Kelly Walsh football searches for winning formula when it host Cheyenne East

“Sasser threw the ball well last week, but we did a poor job of catching it,” Makelky said. “We have to have some guys step up and help him out.”

Cheyenne East, on the other hand, is second in 4A with an average of 198 passing yards per game behind senior signal-caller Gavin Goff, who was injured late in last week’s victory against Cheyenne Central. After earning all-state honors at wide receiver last season, Goff has stepped in nicely for record-setting QB Graedyn Buell, completing 101 of 146 passes for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 428 yards and six TDs.

The T-Birds are also second in rushing yards per game (196.0) and lead 4A in total offense (394.0 yards per game).Senior Cade Pugh leads the T-Birds with 540 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while senior Garret Schlabs leads 4A with 45 receptions for 527 yards and 10 TDs. Sophomore Drew Jackson has caught 20 passes for 382 yards and two scores and also averages 61.7 yards per kick return.

“They are a good passing team and a good running team,” Makelky stated. “They’re going to spread us out and make us run in space because that’s where they have the advantage. We’d rather line up and go heavy and maybe try and lean on them. We might have an advantage there.. We’ll see who can dictate terms.”