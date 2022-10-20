Kelly Walsh football travels to Cheyenne East trying to keep slim playoff hopes alive

If Kelly Walsh wants to keep its 10-year playoff streak alive, it is going to have to do something it hasn't done since Sept. 9 -- win.

It won't be easy. The Trojans (1-7), whose only win this season was a 17-7 victory over winless Cheyenne South back in Week 2, play at No. 2 Cheyenne East (7-1) on Friday.

The Kelly Walsh defense, which has kept the Trojans in contention this season, will be tested by a T-Birds' offense that averages 456.0 yards and 47.1 points per game.

Junior quarterback Cam Hayes, junior running back Drew Jackson and senior wide receivers Garet Schlabs and Dom Kaszas have been the main contributors. Hayes has completed 150 of 219 passes for 2,060 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions and also is second on the team with 334 rushing yards. Jackson leads the team with 607 rushing yards and five TDs. And Schlabs (788 yards 11 TDs) and Kaszas (385, 5) have combined for 1,173 receiving yards and 16 scores.

The KW offense , conversely, has struggled to find a rhythm all season. The Trojans are averaging just 223 yards and 12.3 points per game and the only time they topped 20 points was in a 49-33 loss at Gillette.

Sophomore Brant Blocker is the team's leading rusher with 283 yards, followed by junior Kaden Boyce (279, 4 TDs). Sophomore Mekhi Bovee, who got his first carries two weeks ago against Sheridan, has rushed for 144 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser has thrown for 755 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions. His main targets have been junior Vance Broadway (20 catches for 224 yards and one score) and seniors Aiden Emanuelson (18 for 167) and Erich Hulshizer (9 for 201 with 2 TDs).