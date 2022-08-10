Kelly Walsh football will have a new look for the upcoming season

Expect to see a lot of new faces when the Kelly Walsh football team takes the field this season.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for the Trojans (3-7), who closed the 2021 campaign on a five-game losing streak, capped by a 42-21 loss at Rock Springs in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

“We graduated a big bunch of kids, but that’s always going to be the case,” fourth-year head coach Aaron Makelky said at practice Tuesday night. “We need some younger guys to step because the way it looks right now we’re going to have some sophomores playing on Friday nights … and we haven’t done that much.

“We’re going to be smaller, but hopefully we’re going to be faster.”

And Kelly Walsh isn’t completely devoid of talent.

The Trojans return senior safeties Erich Hulshizer and Landon Pepple in the secondary, senior quarterback Gibson Sasser and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Andrew Bessey along with some juniors and seniors who saw significant playing time last year.

Heading into the season, the strength of the team is the secondary. Hulshizer, an all-state selection last year, and Pepple anchor a defensive backfield that also includes senior Eric Whitley and junior Vance Broadway.

“We’re actually super-excited for our DB crew this year,” said Hulshizer, who lead the team with 68 tackles and nine pass breakups. “I’m excited to see how me and Landon work together this year. I believe it will be one of the better DB crews I’ve ever played with. I think we’ll be ready to shut down a lot of receivers and a lot of quarterbacks.”

The Trojans’ last line of defense might rack up the tackles until the front seven gets settled. It’s an area where underclassmen are likely going to have to learn under fire until they get accustomed to the speed of the varsity game.

“We’re going to be undersized,” Makelky admitted, “so we have to make up for that with speed. Pounding into the box is not our strength on O or D so it’s going to have to be effort and athleticism.”

Offensively, expect Kelly Walsh to mix things up if for no other reason than the graduation of two-time all-state running back Cameron Burkett. The Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year winner finished his football career with nearly 4,300 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns.

Makelky is quick to remind people that when he arrived in Casper, Burkett was an unknown sophomore.

“He was that one sophomore that played three years ago and he turned out to be a pretty good player,” Makelky said. “The recipe is usually you get pushed around and take your lumps as a sophomore, but you get to develop ahead of other guys. So by the time you’re a junior and senior you’re ahead of the curve.”

Sasser is hoping he fits that description. After splitting time behind center with senior Hunter Mogen and Whitley last year, the senior enters this season as QB1. After leading the team in passing yards with 444 and finishing second with 215 rushing yards, Sasser is ready to take his game to another level.

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” he said. “I worked on increasing my arm strength in the offseason because I feel like that’s where I struggled last year.

“I just feel like we have a lot of weapons on offense this season so we’ll shift toward them. Instead of using Cam all the time we’ll spread it out to a lot more guys.”

Makelky admits that Sasser is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback when the Trojans open the season against Rock Springs on Aug. 26, but he’s been impressed enough with other QBs taking reps that he wants to get them on the field.

“At the end of the season he gave us the most glimpses of hope in the passing game,” Makelky said. “And right now Gibson gives us the best chance with the different things he can do well. We have some other guys that have niches that they’re good within. The plan right now is to put them in a different spot to get them on the field because they’re too good to just be the backup quarterback.”