Kelly Walsh hosts Gillette as both teams seek momentum heading into playoffs

Given the similarities between them it’s not surprising the Gillette and Kelly Walsh football teams head into Friday night’s regular-season finale at KW’s Harry Geldien Stadium fighting for playoff positioning.
Both teams basically qualified for the postseason weeks ago, but Friday’s winner will enter next week’s Class 4A playoffs as the No. 6 seed while the loser will be the 7 seed.
More importantly, though, both teams are in need of some momentum. Kelly Walsh (3-5) has lost three in a row by a combined score of 143-28; Gillette (3-5) has been outscored 75-9 during its two-game skid.
The Trojans and Camels have defeated the same three opponents — Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Laramie — who are a combined 2-22 entering Friday.
Both teams lean heavily on senior running backs Cam Burkett (Kelly Walsh) and Will Miller (Gillette) to establish a ground game. Burkett has 124 carries for 786 yards and six touchdowns; Miller has 73 carries for 609 yards and eight scores.
The Trojans and Camels have both struggled to find a passing attack. KW’s three QBs — junior Gibson Sasser, senior Hunter Mogen and sophomore Eric Whitley — are a combined 50-of-116 (43.1%) for 610 yards with six TDs and four interceptions. Their Gillette counterparts — sophomore Aiden Dorr, and freshmen Mason Drube and Evan Vandom — have completed 40 of 119 passes (33.6%) for 882 yards with five TDs and 18 interceptions.
Sasser is expected to get the start for Kelly Walsh while Dribue gets the starting nod for Gillette. The freshman, who had split time with Dorr for most of the season, got the job full-time last week when Dorr suffered a broken ankle against Natrona County two weeks ago.
It’s on the other side of the ball where there’s some separation between Kelly Walsh and Gillette.
The Camels are fourth in yards allowed per game (272 ypg) while the Trojans are eighth (348 ypg). Gillette has more than doubled Kelly Walsh in tackles for loss (40-19) and has nine sacks as compared to just three for the Trojans.
The winner will face the No. 3 seed in next week’s quarterfinals; the loser will face the No. 2 seed. Based on how Friday’s other games play out, those teams will be either Rock Springs, Sheridan, Cheyenne East or Thunder Basin.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity