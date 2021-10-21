Kelly Walsh hosts Gillette as both teams seek momentum heading into playoffs

Given the similarities between them it’s not surprising the Gillette and Kelly Walsh football teams head into Friday night’s regular-season finale at KW’s Harry Geldien Stadium fighting for playoff positioning.

Both teams basically qualified for the postseason weeks ago, but Friday’s winner will enter next week’s Class 4A playoffs as the No. 6 seed while the loser will be the 7 seed.

More importantly, though, both teams are in need of some momentum. Kelly Walsh (3-5) has lost three in a row by a combined score of 143-28; Gillette (3-5) has been outscored 75-9 during its two-game skid.

The Trojans and Camels have defeated the same three opponents — Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Laramie — who are a combined 2-22 entering Friday.

Both teams lean heavily on senior running backs Cam Burkett (Kelly Walsh) and Will Miller (Gillette) to establish a ground game. Burkett has 124 carries for 786 yards and six touchdowns; Miller has 73 carries for 609 yards and eight scores.