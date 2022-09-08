Kelly Walsh, Natrona County football teams look to get on track in Week 2 games

Figuring out why the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County football teams suffered disappointing defeats last week isn't difficult. KW managed just 132 total yards in a 21-3 loss at Cheyenne Central while NC committed six turnovers in a 33-7 home loss to Cheyenne East.

The Trojans (0-2) and Mustangs (1-1) will try to get their offenses untracked Friday when Kelly Walsh hosts Cheyenne South (0-2) and Natrona County plays at Central (1-1).

"There's no secret to what we have to do offensively," Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky said. "We have to execute, we have to sustain blocks on the perimeter and we have to pass protect.

"We have to figure out a way to transfer what we do in Tuesday practice to Friday night games."

The Trojans have yet to do that through the first two games. Kelly Walsh is currently at the bottom of the Class 4A stats in rushing offense (30.0 yards per game), passing offense (85.0 ypg) and total offense (115.0 ypg).

KW also has yet to find the end zone. The Trojans' only score in the season-opening 42-7 loss to Rock Springs came on sophomore Brant Blocker's pick-six and last week it was a 25-yard field goal from junior Kadon Boyce that gave them a 3-0 lead.

They'll be facing a South team that has lost 22 consecutive games and is 0-11 all-time against the Trojans. The Bison also have struggled offensively, as they're averaging just 145.0 yards of total offense. South's two losses, however, have come against No. 2 Cheyenne East and No. 3 Thunder Basin, both of which are undefeated.

"I don't take a lot of stock with South's offensive numbers because of the teams they've played," Makelky said. "We haven't focused too much on what they've done ... we're more concerned with what we need to do offensively."

The Trojans' ground game has been virtually non-existent through two games, with senior Kaden Smith the team's leading rusher with just 35 yards while Blocker has rushed for 26 yards. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser, who has been under constant pressure, has completed 13 of 30 passes for 131 yards with one interception.

Defensively, Kelly Walsh has held its own for the most part. Against Rock Springs it was poor field position and the offense's inability to sustain drives that doomed the Trojans. Last week Central led just 7-3 at the half before taking control in the second half.

"Other than the third quarter the defense played well against Central," Makelky offered. "Defensively, I think we've played better than the scoreboard would indicate."

Senior defensive back Erich Hulshizer, a returning all-state selection, and senior lineman Andrew Bessey have 15 tackles apiece while Boyce has 14, including a tackle for loss and a sack.

They'll try to help the Trojans shut down a South attack led by running back Jayden Trujillo (19 carries for 66 yards), quarterback Isaiah Hernandez (6-of-10 for 142 yards and two touchdowns) and receiver Santana Trujillo (four receptions for 104 yards and a score).

"We knew early in the season that things would evolve offensively throughout the season," Makelky said. "We just have to continue to tweak things week to week."

***

Natrona County dug itself an early 21-0 hole against Cheyenne East last week and was never able to recover. The Mustangs turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage and threw a pick-six on its second possession. The Thunderbirds scored 23 points off NC turnovers, including a safety for the game's only score in the second half.

“When you lose the field-position battle you usually can’t win," NC head coach Steve Harshman said after the loss. "And when you lose the turnover battle you usually can’t win. And when you lose them both it makes it really tough.”

It might not get any easier against Central, which opened the season with a last-second 24-21 loss at defending state champion Sheridan before defeating Kelly Walsh.

The Mustangs, who shut out Laramie 40-0 in their opener, have once again been solid defensively. NC currently leads 4A in rushing defense (64.0 yards per game), passing defense (91.0 ypg) and total defense (155.0 ypg). Senior linebackers Nolan Sides (16) and Mason Weickum (13) have combined for 29 tackles.

The Indians will look to do some damage offensively behind senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett, junior running back Mason Counter and senior wide receivers Richard Prescott and Jackson Whitworth. Bartlett and Counter have combined to rush for 260 yards and two TDs while Bartlett has completed 29 of 43 passes for 244 yards and two scores with two interceptions.

Much like Natrona County, Central has been hurt by turnovers. The Indians have committed seven in two games, but do have five takeaways.

Last week NC went with senior Wyatt Powell behind center in the first half before turning to senior Nolan Hornecker in the second half. Both moved the ball well on the ground, but Powell had a fumble and threw the pick-six and Hornecker was intercepted four times.

The Mustangs do have a solid stable of receivers led by seniors Breckin McClintock and Kayden Pharr and junior Preston Hytrek.