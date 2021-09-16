Kelly Walsh, Natrona County set to face off in annual Oil Bowl

“We did a lot of good things,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said, “but we had a lot of penalties that seemed to interrupt the flow, especially in the second half. But I think we’re getting better and I think we’ve had our best practice of the year this week.”

Natrona County leads the all-time series 43-13 and has won the last four Oil Bowls, including a 35-14 victory last year. The Mustang seniors are looking forward to making it five in a row.

“Half of our season is built around this week,” NC wide receiver/defensive back Billy Brenton said. “And one of our main goals is to win the Oil Bowl.”

Added Roman Overstreet, who missed last year’s game with an injury: “It’s at home my senior year so it’s definitely going to mean a lot. We haven’t lost to Kelly Walsh and we want to keep it that way.”

The Trojans know they have their work cut out if they want to bring the Oil Bowl trophy to the east side of town for the first time since 2016.

“I think we have all the talent in the world,” Thornton stated. “We just need the confidence and the knowingness that we can go out there and make something happen.”

Senior Lane Johnson knows the Trojans won’t back down from the challenge.